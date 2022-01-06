US democracy is still under threat a year after Capitol chaos

How will history interpret what happened last January 6 at the US Capitol? Was it a deadly insurrection of coup-minded zealots or, as one Congressman described it, “a normal tourist visit”? Such opposing judgments capture the stark divisions in the US today.

What’s not debatable about that January afternoon is that about 2,000 people gained entry to the Capitol and confronted police trying to protect legislators, their staff and the building itself. More than 725 of those involved were arrested and charged with crimes.

Some 140 law enforcement officers suffered injuries. Five people died, including a police officer and a woman rioter shot by law enforcement. Damage to the Capitol amounted to about $1.5m.

The seeds of January 6 were planted in the spring of 2020 when President Donald Trump began to proclaim his fear that fraud would prevent him from winning a second term.

On the night of the November election — with the outcome still in doubt — he declared victory. Since then, and despite numerous recounts proving irrefutably that Joe Biden won, he has never wavered from repeating his claim of “a stolen election”.

He and others feverishly spent the rest of 2020 trying to change the results in six key states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

On December 19, Trump tweeted: “Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 election. Big protest in DC on January 6. Be there, will be wild!”

The date was chosen deliberately. Congress was scheduled to meet that day to certify the Electoral College count. Trump spoke at the protest rally, denouncing the ratification and saying that “if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country any more”. Shortly afterwards, “wild” activities at the Capitol began.

The carnage was the violent dimension of a far-flung effort to overturn the votes of millions of Americans. Reactions to January 6 among Republicans are revealing, particularly because of Trump’s continuing grip on the party.

Shortly after the siege, Kevin McCarthy, Republican leader in the House of Representatives, told legislators: “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.” He went on to say that “a fact-finding commission” would be worthwhile.

Fifteen days later, McCarthy travelled to Trump’s private club in Florida to make amends with the former president, who — according to several reports — unleashed volcanic rage at the suggestion of “responsibility”.

McCarthy, who yearns to become House speaker, swiftly backtracked from criticising Trump and now attacks his own chamber’s select committee investigating January 6 as a “partisan political weapon”.

The committee, composed of seven Democrats and two Republicans willing to endure the wrath of Trump and his GOP colleagues, is interviewing a wide variety of his administration officials and others to learn how the day unfolded and who participated.

Committee chairman Republican Bennie Thompson of Mississippi this week remarked that “what people saw on January 6 with their own eyes was not just something created at one moment. It was clearly… based on the information we have been able to gather, a co-ordinated activity on the part of a lot of people”. The co-ordination, according to Thompson, points in one direction: “to undermine the election”.

Legal jeopardy

Some 300 people have already provided information. A few of the 50 people subpoenaed have refused to talk, with some facing legal jeopardy. Public hearings will take place in coming months. Given the polarised citizenry, their impact is anyone’s guess.

The most intriguing figure who has been called by the committee so far is Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff throughout the 2020 campaign and its aftermath. A former House member, Meadows initially co-operated by supplying text messages, emails and other documentation.

Once contents of these 9,000 pages started circulating, Trump, who craves personal secrecy as much as promotional publicity, again exploded. Meadows immediately stopped furnishing information and declined to appear at the committee. He is now facing a contempt of Congress charge, while Trump is fighting in court to prevent any release of White House records.

Still, the records that Meadows released provide valuable pieces in a complex puzzle. Most significantly, they show the centrality of the White House to activities of January 6 and to the concerted drive to block certification of Biden’s win.

Anger: Trump supporters in Washington DC last year as Congress met to verify the Electoral College vote

Whatsapp Anger: Trump supporters in Washington DC last year as Congress met to verify the Electoral College vote

For example, a 38-page PowerPoint presentation was sent to Meadows on January 5, outlining a strategy for Trump to declare a national security emergency and assert that voting in selected states was invalid because of foreign interference. On the same day, he sent an email saying that the National Guard would be on stand-by the following day to “protect pro Trump people”, though troops did not arrive for hours.

The series of texts that Meadows received during the chaos at the Capitol are arresting. Members of Congress, media personalities, even Donald Trump Jr communicated with him, imploring him to advise the president to halt the disorder.

Laura Ingraham, the prominent Fox News host, made a personal appeal: “Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home. This is hurting all of us. He is destroying his legacy.”

This week another Fox News notable, Sean Hannity, received a letter from the House committee, requesting that he appear to elaborate on several texts to Meadows and others in the White House inner circle. Quotations attributed to him in the letter suggest that he was in continuous communication with Trump throughout the days surrounding January 6.

The trove of tantalising details in the documentation Meadows delivered, as well as gobsmacking disclosures in the books Peril by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa and Betrayal by Jonathan Karl, raise 5,000-watt, flashing-light questions about the president’s behaviour on and around January 6. From every source, it’s clear that vice-president Mike Pence, in his role as president of the Senate, was under enormous pressure to impede the certification process so that Electoral College results could be amended to benefit Trump.

Loyal to the point of sycophancy before January 6, Pence would not go along with the proposed schemes presented to him. He has paid dearly for his rectitude. “I think Mike has been very badly hurt by what took place in respect to January 6”, Trump told an interviewer two weeks ago. “I think he’s been mortally wounded, frankly.”

Despite what is now known of the surreptitious manoeuvring, Trump’s clout within Republican circles shows no sign of abating. In fact, last month the Republican National Committee voted to pay over $1.5m for Trump’s legal fees not related to his political activity but to investigations of his private business affairs in New York. (Last summer, the former president’s staff reported a war chest exceeding $100m amassed since his defeat, and his fundraising juggernaut continues apace.)

While the House committee tries to get to the bottom of January 6, several states critical to the outcome in the Electoral College have passed laws that, according to non-partisan analysts, establish favourable conditions for the Republicans in future elections.

'Be there, will be wild!': US President Donald Trump arrives at the Stop the Steal rally last year

Whatsapp ‘Be there, will be wild!’: US President Donald Trump arrives at the Stop the Steal rally last year

The thrust of these measures derives from the conviction that the 2020 election was “rigged” and “stolen”. Operating under the banner of seeking “ballot integrity”, 19 states have passed 34 laws that, among other objectives, limit voting access. The measures could affect turnout of minority constituencies, which traditionally support Democratic candidates.

Besides these new laws, Republicans are working to install Trump-motivated officials in positions overseeing electoral machinery across the country. In Georgia, that means running another candidate in the May primary to oppose Brad Raffensperger, the GOP secretary of state who is seeking re-election.

Raffensperger would not play along with Trump’s personal overture — caught on tape — to “find 11,780 votes” to hand the state’s Electoral College votes to Trump. The phone call and other actions are being investigated for possible criminal charges of election interference and conspiracy.

Republicans, particularly those ardently devoted to the ex-president, realise that changing the ways Americans vote might give them a better shot at the nation’s highest office. Since Bill Clinton won the White House in 1992, Republicans have prevailed in the popular vote just once. In the two most recent contests, Trump trailed Hillary Clinton by nearly three million votes in 2016 and by more than seven million to Biden in 2020.

One public opinion survey conducted a year after the 2020 election found that 68pc of Republicans believe the election was “stolen” from Trump. That number jumps to 82pc for those trusting Fox News.

Trump’s strength remains remarkable, indeed unprecedented, in comparison with other White House incumbents — such as Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and George HW Bush — who lost their campaigns to continue in office. His frequent hints of another run in 2024 delight his faithful while also keeping him in his native habitat: the media spotlight.

The way he views what happened a year ago reflects the alternative reality he and his base wish existed. In October, he began promulgating the idea that “the real insurrection happened on November 3, the presidential election, not on January 6 — which was a day of protesting the Fake Election results”.

Trump will never admit defeat, and a principal concern of the House committee’s investigation focuses on his role before January 6 and what he did that day. Under close scrutiny are the 187 minutes between the start of the Capitol siege and the president’s transmission of a video that included this rhetorical embrace of the rioters: “So go home. We love you. You’re very special.”

Representative Liz Cheney has been targeting Donald Trump from within the Republican Party

Whatsapp Representative Liz Cheney has been targeting Donald Trump from within the Republican Party

Representative Liz Cheney, a conservative, anti-Trump Republican from Wyoming who serves as vice-chairwoman of the House select committee, recently asked at a hearing: “Did Donald Trump, through action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede Congress’s official proceeding to count electoral votes?”

Wails of ‘witch hunt’

If the evidence points in the direction of Oval Office involvement, the ex-president could face criminal culpability. Should this happen, the wails of “witch hunt” will be loud enough to be heard from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to his golf resort at Doonbeg, Co Clare.

No matter how the investigation of January 6 turns out, what happened a year ago could play a significant role in November’s midterm elections. Historically, the party occupying the White House loses seats in Congress. Given the narrow Democratic margins in both the House and the Senate, it’s quite possible Republicans will win majorities in each chamber, undoubtedly halting any Capitol Hill investigations of the Trump years.

But there are longer-term consequences, potentially seismic ones. The cover of the current Atlantic magazine ominously announces: “January 6 Was Practice”, with the 14,000-word examination of that day and its repercussions carrying this headline: “Donald Trump is better positioned to subvert an election now than he was in 2020.”

Other publications and recent books make similar arguments about January 6 and all it represents. An inescapable question develops from such reportage and analysis: will democracy itself — including the survival of free and fair elections — be on the ballot in America on future polling days?

Robert Schmuhl is professor emeritus of American Studies at the University of Notre Dame and adjunct professor in the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University. His book about the American presidency, ‘The Glory and the Burden’, will be published in a new, expanded edition later this year