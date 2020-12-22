US Congress agrees $900bn stimulus package amid serious economic concerns

A legislative compromise was forged between Democrats and Republicans who were wary of adding to the nation’s debt load. Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

Economists and policymakers expressed huge relief as the US Congress announced a deal on a $900bn (€735bn) stimulus package to aid the rapidly deteriorating economy, but the smaller size of the legislation, the omission of several key provisions and the fact that some of the aid expires in March left analysts warning that more spending may be needed next year.

As the coronavirus has worsened, so has the economic outlook. Retail sales are sagging, small-business closures are the worst in six months, unemployment applications just hit a four-month high, manufacturing is slowing down, and hunger, especially among families with kids, is at the highest point in this recession. Meanwhile, companies such as Disney and Southwest Airlines are warning of thousands more layoffs.

This latest bipartisan relief package omits direct state and local aid, and it only extends federal unemployment benefits to mid-March, even though millions of people will probably be out of work for far longer. Overall, the bill’s price tag shrank from a possible $2 trillion (€1.65 trillion), a product of a legislative compromise that was forged between Democrats and Republicans, who were wary of adding to the nation’s debt load.

“This is better than nothing, and there’s some good news that we’re finally getting a deal,” said Kathy Bostjancic, chief US financial market economist at Oxford Economics. “The bad news is it’s less stimulative than the prior packages, and the relief measures are short-lived.”

Still, many of the 14 economists interviewed said the package should be large enough to prevent the US economy from backsliding further in the coming months. By that time, vaccines should be more widespread, enabling the hard-hit restaurant and travel sectors to begin a robust recovery.

The agreement provides relief for small businesses, the unemployed, public transportation, schools and vaccine distribution. For the worst off, there is new money for rental assistance, food aid and an extra $300 a week in unemployment until mid-March.

In addition, the US Treasury will issue $600 payments to most taxpayers living in households that earn $75,000 or less, with an additional $600 per child.

“We have a very tough four to six months coming up before the vaccine becomes widely effective and economic activity recovers,” said Ben Bernanke, who led the Federal Reserve during the last recession. “This package is as much about relief and disaster aid as it is about stimulus.

Nearly four million Americans have been jobless for over six months, and those ranks are expected to swell this winter. History shows these workers struggle to get hired again, and until they do, they are at a high risk of losing their homes and cars and running up burdensome debts.

“If we know anything about recessions, it’s that the recovery, especially for people with lower levels of education, is going to take longer,” said Diane Whitmore Schanzenbach, director of the Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University.

“It’s going to take us a long time to get out of this, and the aid in this bill doesn’t last for long enough.”