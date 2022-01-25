US coastguard searching for 39 people after boat capsizes off Florida coast

The US coastguard is searching for 39 people who were onboard a boat that capsized 45 miles off the Florida coast.
Officials say that the alarm was raised when a survivor clinging to the capsized vessel was rescued by a passing craft east of the state’s Fort Pierce Inlet.
The survivor says that the group, none of whom had life jackets, left Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night when they encountered bad weather.
The coastguard says that they are dealing with a “suspected human smuggling venture.”
“Coastguard air and surface asset crews are actively searching for people in the water,” they said in a tweet.