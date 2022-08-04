US basketball star Brittney Griner jailed for nine years by Russian court over cannabis vape

Brittney Griner looks through bars from a cage as she listens to the verdict in a courtroom in Khimki, just outside Moscow, Russia. Photo: AP

A Russian court yesterday sentenced US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in prison after finding her guilty of deliberately bringing cannabis-infused vape cartridges into Russia.

US president Joe Biden reacted to the ruling, calling it “unacceptable”.

As she was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs by police following the ruling, Griner turned to reporters and said: “I love my family.”

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medallist and a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star, was arrested in mid-February as she arrived to play for a Russian side ­during the WNBA off season.

Her case threw the Texan into the geopolitical maelstrom triggered when Russian president Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, propelling US-Russian relations to a new post-Cold War low.

Her sentencing could now pave the way for a US-Russia prisoner swap that could lead to the 31-year-old athlete being traded for an imprisoned ­Russian arms dealer.

Griner had admitted having the vape cartridges containing hashish oil but said she had made an honest mistake by inadvertently packing them.

She was prescribed medical marijuana in the US to relieve pain from chronic injuries, a treatment method that is common among elite athletes because it has fewer side effects than some painkillers.

But cannabis is illegal in Russia for both medicinal and recreational purposes.

Before the verdict, she tearfully pleaded with a Russian judge not to “end her life” with a harsh prison sentence.

The court also fined her 1 million roubles (€17,000).

Mr Biden, under pressure to bring home Americans held in Russia, called on Russia to free Griner immediately and said his administration would continue to work for her release.

“Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney,” he said in a statement. “It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones and friends.”

Griner’s lawyers said they would appeal a verdict they said was “absolutely unreasonable”.

While she pleaded guilty, Griner said she had neither intended to bring a banned substance to Russia nor to hurt anybody.

“I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling, that it doesn’t end my life here,” Griner said in court ­yesterday before crying.

“My parents taught me two important things: one, take ownership of your responsibilities and two, work hard for everything that you have. That’s why I pled guilty to my charges.

“I want to say again that I had no intent on breaking any Russians laws. I had no intent, I did not conspire or plan to commit this crime.”

Griner also referred to the international focus on her case, saying: “I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that is far from this courtroom.”

The US has offered to exchange Russian prisoners for US citizens including Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan. One source said Washington was willing to exchange convicted arms ­trafficker Viktor Bout.