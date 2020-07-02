US authorities say they would 'welcome' the chance to speak to Prince Andrew again over Jeffrey Epstein scandal

US authorities have once again said they would “welcome” the chance to speak to Prince Andrew over the Jeffrey Epstein scandal after arresting the disgraced financier’s ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell in connection with his crimes.

Acting US attorney for the district Audrey Strauss told reporters she would “welcome” a statement from the Queen’s son at a press conference announcing charges against Maxwell, including allegations she participated in the abuse of young girls by Epstein.

“I’m not going to comment on anyone’s status in this investigation but I will say that we would welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk with us, we would like to have the benefit of his statement,” she said.

Ghislaine Maxwell, the former girlfriend and longtime associate of Epstein, was arrested in New Hampshire on Thursday on US charges of luring underage girls so that Epstein could sexually abuse them.

Maxwell, 58, was arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire. She is charged with four counts related to procuring and transporting minors for illegal sex acts and two counts of perjury, according to the indictment by federal prosecutors in New York.

The indictment accuses Maxwell of luring the girls by asking them about their lives, schools and families and taking them shopping or to movies.

Epstein was awaiting trial on federal charges of trafficking minors when he was found hanged in an apparent suicide while in a New York City jail in August. Previously, he pleaded guilty in Florida to state charges of solicitation of prostitution from a minor in a 2008 deal with prosecutors that was widely criticised as too lenient.

Virginia Giuffre, who claims she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, also alleges that the Duke of York had sex with her on three separate occasions, including when she was 17, still a minor under US law.

The duke categorically denies he had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Ms Giuffre.

Read More

PA Media