Friday 30 August 2019

United extends Boeing 737 MAX flight cancellations until Dec. 19

United Airlines
Independent.ie Newsdesk

United Airlines Holdings said on Friday it is extending the cancellation of Boeing 737 MAX flights until Dec. 19 as the jets remain grounded worldwide following two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia in the past year.

Chicago-based United had previously pulled its 14 737 MAX jets from its flight schedule through early November.

