An armoured convoy of pro-Russian troops moves along a road during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine. Picture: Reuters

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will visit Moscow on Monday, where he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin following his February invasion of Ukraine, said Eri Kaneko, associate spokesperson for the U.N. chief.

Guterres will also have a working meeting and lunch with Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Kaneko told reporters.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators held discussions on Friday, the head of Moscow's delegation said, but Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said diplomatic efforts to end the war remained stalled.

Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky confirmed a TASS news report that "several long conversations" had been held but he gave no details. Earlier this week the Kremlin said Russia had submitted a new written proposal, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had neither seen nor heard about it.

It remains unclear whether the two sides can revive their faltering peace efforts, more than eight weeks after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine.

In separate comments on Friday, Lavrov, who has previously accused Kyiv of dragging out the peace process, sounded a downbeat note about the peace talks.

"They have now stalled because our latest proposal that was handed to the Ukrainian negotiators some five days ago and formulated taking into account the comments we received from them remains unanswered," Lavrov told a briefing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told European Council President Charles Michel in a phone call earlier on Friday that Kyiv was showing it was not ready to seek mutually acceptable solutions and he accused the Ukrainian side of being "inconsistent" in the negotiations.

After making some apparent progress in March, the atmosphere around the peace talks soured over Ukrainian accusations that Russian troops carried out atrocities in a town near Kyiv as they withdrew from the area.

Russia has denied the accusations, saying they were designed to derail peace efforts and serve as a pretext for more Western sanctions against Moscow.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a "special operation" to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and root out people it views as dangerous nationalists.

Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia in an effort to force it to withdraw its forces.

British Boris Johnson has been accused of breaking a pledge to do everything possible to ensure “Putin fails” in Ukraine, in his desire for a post-Brexit trade deal with India.

Opposition parties hit out after the prime minister admitted he did not try to persuade India to drop its neutral stance towards Russia – as he pressed the accelerator on an agreement.

Last month, No 10 insisted it was putting pressure on “all world leaders” to join a global push to ensure Ukraine’s misery “cannot continue and that Putin fails in what he’s trying to do”.

But, in New Delhi, after talks between Mr Johnson and Narendra Modi, the Indian prime minister, both sides agreed “no pressure” had been applied over India’s alliance with Moscow.

Britain will allow payments to Gazprombank and its subsidiaries for gas going to European Union countries until the end of May, a Treasury document showed on Friday.

Britain imposed sanctions on Gazprombank last month, giving counterparts a deadline of April 23 to wind down their business with the lender, which is one of the main channels for payments for Russian oil and gas.

Under a new licence published late on Thursday, however, Britain's Treasury said payments to Gazprombank for gas being made available in the EU under contracts entered into before April 21 could now continue until May 31.

Russian gas accounts for about 40% of EU imports. Brussels has not formally discussed ending Russian gas imports as part of its measures against Moscow over the Ukraine conflict given the bloc's reliance on them.

"It seems to be a back-track by the UK government," said Ana Stanic, an energy lawyer at E&A Law.

Britain said the short duration of the new Gazprombank licence reflected its desire to support a smooth transition away from Russian gas and that its sanctions licences were kept under constant review.

The prime minister's office and the Foreign Office did not respond to requests for comment.

A week after Britain imposed the sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a decree that deliveries of Russian gas from April must be paid in roubles and settled with Gazprombank, where payments in euros or dollars would be converted into the Russian currency.

"With many major Gazprom gas contract holders situated or operating in the UK, the sanctioning of Gazprombank was a real concern," James Huckstepp, manager of gas analytics at S&P Global Platts, said in a tweet, adding that the new licence had temporarily eased those worries.

The EU has not sanctioned Gazprombank or Russian gas and the European Commission said in an advisory document published on Thursday that Moscow's rouble proposal does not necessarily prevent a payment process that could comply with EU sanctions.

Russian energy giant Gazprom is continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers, according to the gas producer.

Gazprom declined to comment on the new UK licence.

Many big energy companies have trading subsidiaries in Britain and entities like this likely manage the contracts with Gazprom, said Tom Marzec-Manser, head of Gas Analytics at ICIS.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that there had been no changes to Russia's timetable for making foreign firms pay for gas in roubles following Britain's new Gazprombank licence.

Peskov said all the timings for the payments were set out in Putin's presidential decree at the end of March, and settlements should be carried out in line with that order.

On Monday, Peskov said there was still time for "unfriendly" countries to switch to payments for gas in roubles that fall due in May.