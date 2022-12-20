| 6.5°C Dublin

Close

latest Ukraine’s Zelensky to visit Washington and address US Congress in person on Wednesday – sources

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on as he meets soldiers at the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Tuesday. AP Expand

Close

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on as he meets soldiers at the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Tuesday. AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on as he meets soldiers at the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Tuesday. AP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky looks on as he meets soldiers at the site of the heaviest battles with the Russian invaders in Bakhmut, Ukraine, on Tuesday. AP

Lisa Mascaro

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is preparing to visit the United States on Wednesday, according to sources, in his first known trip outside the country since Russia’s invasion began in February.

Two congressional sources and one person familiar with the matter confirmed plans for the visit to Washington.

Most Watched

Privacy