Two Americans kidnapped in Mexico last week have been found dead.

Another individual was found wounded while a fourth person was unharmed, Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal said, the Associated Press reported.

Ambulances crews were sent to assist the surviving victims, Mr Villareal said on a call with Mexican President Manuel Lopez Obrador, which was televised.

The group had crossed the US border into Mexico on Friday. They were identified on Monday as Latavia “Tay” McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams, who travelled from South Carolina. Mr Williams’ North Carolina driving licence was reportedly found at the scene.

The names of the deceased individuals have not been revealed. McGee’s mother told the AP that her daughter had travelled to Mexico to get a tummy tuck and her three friends had decided to tag along to help with driving duties.

Not long after entering Matamoros – an area dominated by the Gulf cartel – they came under fire from a group of armed men and were bundled into the back of a pickup truck.

On Monday, Mexican president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the group were in the country looking to buy medicine.

“The information we have is that they crossed the border to buy medicines in Mexico, there was a confrontation between groups and they were detained,” the president said. “The whole government is working on it.”

An unnamed US official said the four Americans were not the intended targets and they had travelled to Matamoros for medical procedures.

A video widely shared on social media, allegedly filmed in the city on Friday, shows people being dragged and dumped into the rear of a white flatbed truck parked in the middle of a busy street by armed men wearing bulletproof jackets.

The video has not been officially verified and the FBI has made no public comment on it.

Matamoros is notorious as a centre for gang violence and illegal migrant smuggling and is dominated by the Gulf drug cartel.

Tamaulipas state police said on its social media channel that people had been killed and injured in two shootouts in Matamoros on Friday in which neither the military nor police had been involved but did not offer any further detail on the shootings or say whether the kidnappings were connected.

“There have been two armed incidents between unidentified civilians,” it said. “The exact number of the fallen is being corroborated.”

Photographs of the abandoned car, with visible bullet holes, have since been released.