| -0.5°C Dublin

Close

latest Two of four American friends kidnapped in Mexico ‘tummy tuck’ trip found dead

Two of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico &lsquo;tummy tuck&rsquo; trip found dead (AP/Family handout) Expand
Latavia &ldquo;Tay&rdquo; McGee (Family handout) Expand
Shaeed Woodard was identified as one of the four Americans kidnapped (Facebook: Shaeed Woodard) Expand

Close

Two of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico &lsquo;tummy tuck&rsquo; trip found dead (AP/Family handout)

Two of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico ‘tummy tuck’ trip found dead (AP/Family handout)

Latavia &ldquo;Tay&rdquo; McGee (Family handout)

Latavia “Tay” McGee (Family handout)

Shaeed Woodard was identified as one of the four Americans kidnapped (Facebook: Shaeed Woodard)

Shaeed Woodard was identified as one of the four Americans kidnapped (Facebook: Shaeed Woodard)

/

Two of four Americans kidnapped in Mexico ‘tummy tuck’ trip found dead (AP/Family handout)

Joe Sommerlad and Graeme Massie

Two Americans kidnapped in Mexico last week have been found dead.

Another individual was found wounded while a fourth person was unharmed, Tamaulipas Governor Américo Villarreal said, the Associated Press reported.

Most Watched

Privacy