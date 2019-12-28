Two killed as group filming music video 'ambushed'

Two people were shot and killed and a number of others were injured when a group filming a music video was "ambushed" near Houston, Texas.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said some of those wounded in the incident are being treated for "very serious injuries".

The sheriff said authorities received a call about a drive-by shooting at around 9.30pm local time on Friday.

Officers responded to what Mr Gonzalez said was a residential neighbourhood north of Houston, where a group of men had been filming a music video in an office car park.

The scene stretched over several streets, and it is not yet known what led to the shooting.

Mr Gonzalez said: "There were other vehicles that were staged there and we believe they were filming some type of music video when, all of a sudden, they were ambushed, we believe by individuals in cars and/or foot that fired shots into the parking lot area."

It is unclear how many people opened fire.

He described the victims as Hispanic men who appeared to be aged in their early 20s.

No information about the suspects has been released.

PA Media