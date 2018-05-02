Two people have been killed after an Air National Guard C-130 cargo plane crashed near an airport in the US, authorities said.

Two dead after military plane crashes near US airport

Chatham County Deputy Coroner Tiffany Williams said police told her two people have been killed in the crash in Savannah, Georgia.

Ms Williams said she did not have any other details on the deaths. The plane crashed at the intersection of two roads, the Chatham County Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet.

The Air Force said the plane belonged to the 156th Air Wing out of Puerto Rico. The 165th Air Wing out of Savannah was responding to the crash.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport said on social media that some flights were being affected though the crash happened off its property. A photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association shows the tail end of a plane and a field of flames and black smoke as an ambulance stands nearby.

