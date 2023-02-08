| 7.9°C Dublin

Two children dead, six injured as bus driver crashes into creche in Montreal

Police at a road block where a bus crashed into a creche in Laval, Quebec, Canada. Photo: Reuters/Evan Buhler Expand

Allison Bray

A bus driver has been charged with homicide and reckless driving after the bus he was driving crashed into a creche, killing two children and injuring six others in a Montreal suburb.

The horror unfolded at around 8.30am local time today when a bus in the suburb of Laval – located northwest of Montreal – crashed into the creche, La Garderie Éducative de Sainte-Rose.

