Two children dead, six injured as bus driver crashes into creche in Montreal

A bus driver has been charged with homicide and reckless driving after the bus he was driving crashed into a creche, killing two children and injuring six others in a Montreal suburb.

The horror unfolded at around 8.30am local time today when a bus in the suburb of Laval – located northwest of Montreal – crashed into the creche, La Garderie Éducative de Sainte-Rose.

A spokesman for the Laval police told CBC news that two children are confirmed dead and six others are being treated in hospital for their injuries but they are expected to survive.

Another eight people were treated at hospitals for injuries as well as 12 others who needed medical care, a spokesperson for the local ambulance service said.

Meanwhile, the driver, has been named as 51-year old Pierre Ny St-Amand.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation, however Laval police chief Pierre Brochet said: “We think it’s deliberate but we don’t know the motive.”

Some witnesses told CBC that they believe the collision was intentional.

Local resident Hamdi Ben Chaabane said the bus was travelling between 30-40kmph when it struck the creche.

"From what I saw, it wasn't an accident," he said, adding the driver began acting erratically after emerging from the crash.

"He opened the door. He took off all his clothes. He was totally naked," Ben Chaabane said. "We don't know why he did that. We dove on him. We tried to subdue him."

He described the driver as being "in another world".

"It was a nightmare. It's horrible. He didn't stop yelling. He wasn't saying words," Mr Chaabane said.

He described how neighbours tried to rescue children from underneath the bus until emergency services arrived and told them to leave because the roof of the creche was caving in.

Laval Mayor Stéphane Boyer said the driver worked for the local municipal bus service for the past decade and there were no previous issues.

"There is a hypothesis that this was an intentional act but it will have to be confirmed by the investigation," Boyer told the CBC, adding that it was unclear if the suspect had any connection to the creche.

It remains unclear why the driver drove past the creche, which is located on a side street and is not part of the normal bus route, according to the CBC.

Meanwhile, parents whose children were at the creche, spoke of chaotic scenes at the facility, which caters for around 80 children under the age of five.

"There are injured children. It's terrible,” said mother Julia Moreno.

Nathalie Vaillancourt, another mother whose child was inside the building when the bus struck, said it destroyed the front facade of the creche. However both mothers said their children escaped unscathed.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences.

“No words can take away the pain and fear that parents, children, and workers are feeling – but we are here for you," he said.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault added: "It's terrible what happened this morning in Laval. All my thoughts are with the children, with the parents and with the employees."

The local bus company, named in French as La Société de transport de Laval (STL), said it was devastated by the tragedy.

"Our hearts go out to the families and employees affected by this tragedy," the statement said. "The Service de police de la Ville de Laval (municipal police) is currently conducting an investigation in which we are actively collaborating."