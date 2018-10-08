A crash involving a limousine at a popular tourist location in upstate New York has left 20 people dead.

Twenty killed as limo full of wedding guests ploughs into pedestrians in New York

Police believe the limo carrying a birthday party sped down a hill and crashed into bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country Store in Schoharie, about 275km north of New York City.

It is understood that 18 of those killed were in the limo and the two others were pedestrians.

The car was carrying four sisters, other relatives and friends to the birthday celebration.

State police say the limousine failed to stop at an intersection. It is understood the 2001 Ford Excursion limousine ploughed into an unoccupied SUV in a car park across from the intersection.

Witnesses described chaos at the scene, with a massive turnout of ambulances and other responders.

"I heard some screaming. It looked serious because people were running back and forth," said Bridey Finegan, of Schoharie.

The crash "sounded like an explosion," said Linda Riley, of nearby Schenectady, who was on a shopping trip with her sisters and had been in their parked car at the store, which sits near a T-junction of two New York state highways.

When she got out of her vehicle, she saw a body on the ground and broken tree branches everywhere.

Customers in the car park were killed when they were hit by the limo coming down a hill on state Route 30 at "probably over 60mph", the store manager, Jessica Kirby, said.

In a Facebook post, the Apple Barrel Country Store thanked emergency officials for their actions in the aftermath of the "horrific" accident.

New York governor Andrew Cuomo said: "My heart breaks for the 20 people who lost their lives in this horrific accident on Saturday in Schoharie.

"I commend the first responders who arrived on the scene and worked through the night to help."

Irish Independent