Trump’s licking his wounds in self-imposed gilded exile as Ivanka and Jared urge him to steer clear of impeachment trial

Ashley Parker and Josh Dawsey

U.S. President Donald Trump raises his fist as he visits the U.S.-Mexico border wall, in Alamo, Texas, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

As he faces his second impeachment trial, Donald Trump has been unusually quiet.

Ensconced in his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, the former president has spent his days golfing. He has rolled through his phone, calling old friends and allies simply to check in. He has dined on the patio of his lush retreat, often accompanied by a coterie of political aides still on his payroll.

And, as Congress on Tuesday took up a second Senate trial for Trump almost exactly a year after his first, Trump has remained sanguine that an evenly divided Senate will acquit him of charges of inciting an insurrection - despite his egging on of an angry crowd that attacked the Capitol on January 6.

