Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleads guilty and agrees to co-operate with Russia probe

Former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleaded guilty yesterday to two federal crimes after cutting a deal with prosecutors and agreeing to co-operate with special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

The move allows him to avoid a second criminal trial and ends his more than year-long fight against the Russia investigation. Manafort was convicted last month of eight financial crimes in a separate trial in Virginia and faces 10 years in prison in that case.

The charges do not relate to Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, the central issue in the special counsel's investigation into possible contacts between Mr Trump's campaign and Russia.

Yesterday's move gives Mr Mueller another successful conviction while allowing Manafort to avoid another costly public trial that this time focused on allegations he acted as an unregistered foreign agent for Ukraine.

