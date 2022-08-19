Trump’s ex-finance chief jailed for tax fraud and ordered to pay €2m but refuses to ‘flip’ on the former president

The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization pleaded guilty to tax fraud and agreed to serve 100 days in jail as he refused to “flip” on the former president.

Allen Weisselberg (75), one of Donald Trump’s closest and most loyal business associates for decades, admitted all 15 of the charges he faced in a deal with prosecutors.

The deal means he will be a witness when the company faces a trial on similar charges later this year. But he refused to turn on Mr Trump and his family by co-operating with the Manhattan district attorney’s broader investigation.



Weisselberg and the company have been accused of not reporting the real compensation of executives in a long-running scheme.

In a New York court he admitted not paying tax on $1.76m (€1.74) in perks.

The perks included free rent for a Manhattan apartment, lease payments for two Mercedes cars, and school tuition for his grandchildren.

Judge Juan Manuel Merchan agreed to sentence him to five months in prison at New York City’s Rikers Island jail, meaning he would be eligible for release after 100 days.

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, said Weisselberg’s plea directly implicates the Trump Organization

The judge said he will have to pay nearly $2m (€1.97m) in taxes, penalties and interest.

The deal with prosecutors means Weisselberg will have to give truthful evidence in the Trump Organization trial in October. Mr Trump himself is not charged in the case and has accused prosecutors of being politically motivated.

Nicholas Gravante Jr., Weisselberg’s lawyer, said: “In one of the most difficult decisions of his life, Mr Weisselberg decided to enter a plea of guilty today to put an end to this case and the years-long legal and personal nightmares it has caused for him and his family. Rather than risk the possibility of 15 years in prison, he has agreed to serve 100 days. We are glad to have this behind him.”

Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, said Weisselberg’s plea “directly implicates the Trump Organization in a wide range of criminal activity, and requires Weisselberg to provide invaluable testimony in the upcoming trial against the corporation.”

Weisselberg’s lawyers have argued that the Democrat-led district attorney’s office has been punishing him because he would not offer any information that could damage Mr Trump. The district attorney has also been investigating whether the Trump Organization misled banks or the government about the value of its properties to obtain loans or reduce tax bills.

Mr Trump has called the investigations by New York prosecutors into his businesses a “political witch hunt”.

He has said his company’s actions were standard practice. (© Telegraph Media Group Ltd 2022)

