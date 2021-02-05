Trump will not testify in ‘unconstitutional’ impeachment trial, says spokesman

Former US president Donald Trump will not testify in next week’s Senate impeachment trial, his spokesman said in a statement last night.

“The President will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding,” spokesman Jason Miller said.

The statement from Mr Miller came shortly after Mr Trump’s defence team responded to Democrat Jamie R askin’s call for the former president to testify, accusing Democrats of waging a “public relations stunt”.

“As you certainly know, there is no such thing as a negative interference in this unconstitutional proceeding,” Mr Trump’s attorney Bruce Castor said in a letter to Mr Raskin.

“Your letter only confirms what is known to everyone: you cannot prove your allegations against the 45th President of the United States, who is now a private citizen.”

Mr Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, asked Mr Trump yesterday to provide testimony under oath “either before or during” his Senate trial scheduled for next week.

The demand suggests the House impeachment managers – who will prosecute the case – intend to pursue an aggressive case against Mr Trump despite the fact that he has left office.

Democrats said they had made the request because Mr Trump disputed “critical facts” in the case. They accused Mr Trump of inciting an insurrection with his call to supporters to “fight like hell” against his election defeat shortly before they stormed the Capitol on January 6 in a riot that left five people dead.

In their filing on Tuesday, Mr Trump’s legal team denied that the president incited the attack or intended to disrupt the certification of results by Congress when he urged his followers to march on the Capitol. They also argued that Mr Trump’s claims of election fraud were protected under his right to free speech.

In a letter, Mr Raskin asked for testimony about Mr Trump’s conduct on January 6 when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in a deadly assault.

The letter, which Mr Raskin sent to Mr Trump’s lawyers yesterday, comes two days after the president’s legal team filed papers with the Senate disputing many of the factual allegations in the House managers’ case.

It invites Mr Trump to testify either before or during his actual impeachment trial, which is set to begin in the Senate on Tuesday – with the recommendation he do so between Monday and February 11.

“If you decline this invitation, we reserve any and all rights, including the right to establish at trial that your refusal to testify supports a strong adverse inference regarding your actions (and inaction) on January 6, 2021,” Mr Raskin warned in his letter, asking for a response by 5pm today.

The House managers do not have independent authority to subpoena Mr Trump if he denies the request.

In the letter, Mr Raskin pointed out that former presidents Gerald Ford and Bill Clinton had testified to Congress while in office.

Mr Raskin pointed out that since Mr Trump is no longer in off ice, and the Supreme Court has ruled he is not immune to legal proceedings for decisions he made during his tenure in office, he has no excuse to decline.

Meanwhile, Republican conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene told the House she regretted some “words of the past” ahead of a vote to strip her of her committee assignments. However, she stopped short of an outright apology, with a decision on her position due today.

