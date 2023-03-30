| 9°C Dublin

Trump to face charges over hush money paid to porn star

Donald Trump is the first former US president to face criminal charges. Expand
The case involves payments made to actress Stormy Daniels after an affair she said she had with Trump. Expand

Karen Freifeld and Luc Cohen, New York

Former US president Donald Trump was last night indicted by a Manhattan grand jury after a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels.

The decision of the grand jury makes him the first former US president to face criminal charges even as he makes another run for the White House.

