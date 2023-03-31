| 10.3°C Dublin

Close

Trump to be arraigned on Tuesday to face New York indictment

Mr Trump’s planned surrender will usher in the unprecedented scenario of a former US commander-in-chief being arrested and arraigned.

Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst. Expand

Close

Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst.

Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst.

Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst.

Michael R Sisak

Former US president Donald Trump is set to be arraigned on Tuesday after his indictment in New York City, court officials said on Friday.

Mr Trump’s planned surrender will usher in the unprecedented scenario of a former US commander-in-chief being arrested and arraigned.

Most Watched

Privacy