Trump thanks Kim Jong Un for sending war remains, hopes to see him 'soon'

Independent.ie

US President Donald Trump said he looked forward to meeting Kim Jong Un soon and thanked the North Korean leader for sending the suspected remains of US soldiers killed in the 1950-1953 Korean War back to the United States.

