Trump ‘tested Covid positive just ahead of Biden debate’, former aide claims

Former US president Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus days before his first debate against then-Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in September last year, a former top aide claims in a new book.

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows writes that Mr Trump tested positive for the virus on September 26, three days before his debate with Mr Biden, according to the Guardian, which obtained a copy of the book ahead of its official release next week.

The White House did not reveal the positive test at the time, and Mr Trump received a negative result from a different test shortly thereafter, Meadows writes.

It was not until October 2 that Mr Trump revealed that he and his wife, Melania, had tested positive for the virus. Mr Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre for treatment later that day. By that point, a host of White House officials had also tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement yesterday, Mr Trump denied Meadows’s account of events. “The story of me having Covid prior to, or during, the first debate is fake news,” Mr Trump said. “In fact, a test revealed that I did not have Covid prior to the debate.”

According to the Guardian, Meadows writes that “nothing was going to stop [Mr Trump] from going out there” at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, even though the debate rules required candidates to have tested negative for the virus 72 hours ahead of the start time.

In addition to attending

the debate, Mr Trump participated in a number of other events after his positive diagnosis, including a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, an indoor news conference at the White House and a close-quarters exchange with reporters aboard Air Force One – potentially putting dozens of people at risk.

“Hours after he received the call from Meadows informing him of a positive test, Trump came to the back of AF1 without a mask and talked with reporters for about 10 minutes,” New York Times White House reporter Michael Shear said in a tweet yesterday. “I was wearing a mask, but still got Covid, testing positive several days later.”

Meadows writes that Mr Trump acted as though he had “full permission to press on as if nothing had happened” on receiving the negative test after his initial positive test September 26, but Meadows “instructed everyone in his immediate circle to treat him as if he was positive”, according to the excerpts reported by the Guardian.

“I didn’t want to take any unnecessary risks, but I also didn’t want to alarm the public if there was nothing to worry about – which, according to the new, much more accurate test, there was not,” Meadows writes, according to the newspaper.

Meadows is co-operating with a House panel investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection, putting off for now the panel’s threat to hold him in contempt.

He had been called to appear before the committee, but did not do so.

Mr Trump has urged his associates not to co-operate with the committee, calling the Democratic-led investigation politically motivated and arguing that his communications are protected by executive privilege, although many legal experts have said that legal principle does not apply to former presidents.

