Trump supporters storm US Capitol in election protest

US President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol yesterday to stop the confirmation of Joe Biden as the next president, as unprecedented scenes of violence and chaos played out in Washington.

US President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol yesterday to stop the confirmation of Joe Biden as the next president, as unprecedented scenes of violence and chaos played out in Washington.

Dozens of protesters managed to break into the building and roam the corridors of Congress as tens of thousands gathered outside in support of the US president’s false claims of election victory.

Congressmen who had gathered in the Senate and the House of Representatives to certify the election results were forced to flee under escort as law enforcement lost control of the situation.

In the House chamber, security officers pulled their guns and barricaded the door. At least one pro-Trump protester entered the Senate chamber, sitting with his hand aloft in victory.

One woman was shot and later died as scuffles broke out in the corridors of the Capitol. It was unclear who fired the shot.

As evening approached, a 6pm citywide curfew was announced. The events were widely described as a dark day for American democracy.

Mr Trump had addressed the crowds hours before they marched on the Capitol, telling them to “stop the steal” and doubling down on his false claims of election victory.

Mr Biden, the president-elect, said US democracy was under “unprecedented assault”.

“I call on President Trump to go on national TV and demand an end to this siege,” he said. “Let me be very clear. The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect the true America [and] do not represent who we are.

“What we’re seeing are a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it’s disorder. It’s chaos. It borders on sedition. And it must end now. I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward.”

After violence broke out Mr Trump later called for calm, writing on Twitter: “I am asking for everyone at the US Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!”

Mr Trump later released a video telling his supporters to go home.

He said: “You have to go home now. We have to have peace. We have to have law and order. We have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt.”

The remarkable developments in the nation’s capital were not inevitable when the sun rose yesterday morning, though there was a sense of foreboding around the city.

Thousands of the president’s faithful had gathered the night before, arriving after Mr Trump demanded support for his ongoing claim that he, not Mr Biden, was the real election victor.

It was the day when Congress was due to perform its largely ceremonial duty of signing off the results ahead of the inauguration on January 20, when Mr Biden becomes president.

But the day had double significance. The final balance of the Senate, a chamber in which the Republicans have held the majority for six years, swung in favour of the Democrats. Georgia, a stronghold of the Republican Party for decades, voted on Tuesday for its two US senators.

Yesterday morning, Democrat Raphael Warnock was declared the winner in his race against Kelly Loeffler, the Republican.

The second race, between Jon Ossoff, a 33-year-old documentary film-maker, and David Perdue, the sitting republican senator, was closer. But by yesterday afternoon the race had been called for Mr Ossoff. The Democrats had flipped both seats – a remarkable feat – to take control of the Senate.

Democrats were celebrating their expected victories and working out just how beneficial it would be for Mr Biden’s presidency.

For one, he will no longer need to rely on Republican votes to confirm any of his proposed cabinet members – some of whom had been controversial – or judicial appointments, not least a Supreme Court pick should a seat become free in his term. For another, passing his legislative agenda will be easier.

While bold progressive reforms like expanding government-funded healthcare and major climate change action may be hard to keep the Democrats united on, others such as getting more stimulus money to help those affected by the pandemic should pass.

The jubilation on the Democratic side was matched by the frustration on the Republican side.



Much of the blame was heading towards Mr Trump, who had gone to political war with senior Republicans in Georgia over their refusal to overturn Mr Biden’s win and disheartened supporters with claims of election rigging.

By midmorning attention was focusing on downtown Washington DC. Tens of thousands of pro-Trump protesters had been gathering outside of the White House.

Their presence in the capital was not just welcomed by Mr Trump but actively encouraged.

For weeks, the president has been turning his attention to Congress’s role in approving the presidential election results.

When the president spoke to the crowd he unleashed a furious verbal attack on Republican congressmen who had refused to endorse his baseless claims of victory.

“They’re weak Republicans. They’re pathetic Republicans,” he said at one point.

His defiance of election defeat was total: “We will never give up, we will never concede. It doesn’t happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.”

Mr Trump also repeatedly demanded that Mike Pence, who as vice-president oversees the Senate procedures, somehow intervene to reject the confirmation of the election results.

“Mike Pence, I hope you’re going to stand up for the good of our Constitution and for the good of our country,” he said. “And if you’re not, I’m going to be very disappointed in you.”

The crowd cheered. And yet just as Mr Trump was uttering his demands, Mr Pence was doing the opposite – releasing a letter sent to congressmen explaining why he would not be following the president’s advice.

The move was doomed to defeat. Even before the session to certify the Electoral College result had started it was clear the vast majority of US senators were willing and ready to confirm Mr Biden’s victory.

But then the crowds descended.

Sent on their way by Mr Trump to march up Capitol Hill from the White House, his vocal army of supporters reached the Capitol building. The first protesters reached the inside at 2pm.

The entire District of Columbia National Guard, made up of 1,100 troops, was ordered into the city at the request of Washington’s mayor, Muriel Bowser.

Footage showed that one protester reached the office of Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic House Speaker, and left a note reading “we will not back down”. (© Daily Telegraph, London)