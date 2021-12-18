Trump supporter jailed for five years over Capitol riot

Robert S Palmer at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. Photo: US Department of Justice

A man who watched and cheered the Capitol riot, then moved to the front of the mob and hurled a fire extinguisher, a plank and a long pole at officers, was sentenced yesterday to more than five years in federal prison, the longest sentence given so far to someone charged in the January 6 attack.

Robert S Palmer (54), of Largo, Florida, pleaded guilty in October to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon, and his original plea agreement called for a sentencing range of 46 to 57 months.

But after his plea, and his entry into the District of Columbia jail, Palmer arranged to make an online fundraising plea in which he said he did “go on the defence and throw a fire extinguisher at the police” after being shot with rubber bullets and tear gas.

That was a lie, Palmer admitted yesterday. He had thrown a fire extinguisher – twice – a large plank and then a four-to five-foot pole at police before he was struck with one rubber bullet.

The lie indicated a failure to accept responsibility for his actions, prosecutors argued, and when US District Judge Tanya Chutkan agreed, she increased his sentencing range to 63 to 78 months, ultimately imposing a 63-month term.

“Look behind you,” Ms Chutkan instructed Palmer in the courtroom.

“Those are US marshals. They ran from this courthouse.

“They put themselves in danger to protect the occupants of the Capitol. That’s what they’re sworn to do. They’re the patriots.

“The people working in the Capitol that night, they are patriots. Doing what they get paid to do, they didn’t know if they were going to come out of there alive that night.”

Palmer said: “I’m really, really ashamed of what I did.”

He said that while in jail he saw footage of himself on an MSNBC news programme.

“I was horrified, absolutely devastated to see myself on there,” Palmer said.

In a letter to the judge last month, he wrote: “I realise that we, meaning Trump supporters, were lied to by those that at the time had great power, meaning the sitting president as well as those acting on his behalf.”

Of the more than 130 defendants who have been charged with assaulting police on January 6, Palmer is the second who has been sentenced.

Prosecutors gave him credit for surrendering in March and co-operating with the FBI, and asked Judge Chutkan to give him the low end of the 63 to 78-month range suggested by federal sentencing guidelines.

She said the average sentence given to defendants in that range was 66 months.

After Palmer arrived at the Capitol on January 6, video footage captured him leaning over a railing on the upper west terrace, where the most ferocious fighting was occurring between the mob and police, cheering and holding a sign stating, “Biden is a Paedophile,” court records state.

He was wearing a “Florida for Trump” hat and a jacket designed like the flag of the United States and can be seen on video cheering on the violence.

About 50 minutes later, Palmer made his way down to the heart of the battle, prosecutors said, holding a wooden plank and then throwing it at officers. It landed on top of a riot shield.

Palmer was not accused of directly injuring anyone during the riots. (© Washington Post)

