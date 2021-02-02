Trump sitting on $31m war chest raised in fraud claim

Donald Trump could use the money to support candidates. Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters

Donald Trump is sitting on a $31m (€26m) war chest left over from money he raised to press his groundless claims of election fraud.

Filings were released by the Federal Election Commission for the former president’s Save America political action committee, which was formed on November 9, six days after the election.

They showed it had raised tens of millions of dollars but spent only $340,000 (€282,000) on fees by January 1.

The money is now available to help Mr Trump back primary challenges by candidates he favours as the Republican Party descends into an internal fight over its future direction.

It cannot be used for his own direct campaigning, but could finance his travel to support candidates, and pay aides.

Mr Trump is known to want to undermine 10 Republican members of Congress who voted with Democrats to impeach him, and may back primary challengers in their states.

Read More

Between the election and the end of the year, aggressive fundraising by Mr Trump and various Republican committees raised a total of nearly $300m (€249m).

Meanwhile, Mr Trump faced a deadline today to file a response to his impeachment charge over the US Capitol riots.

Over the weekend he changed his legal team, opting for a new setup headed by lawyers David Schoen and Bruce Castor.

Mr Schoen met with Jeffrey Epstein days before his death in prison and has suggested he was killed. Last night, 10 moderate Republican senators, including Mitt Romney, were meeting with Joe Biden, the president, in the Oval Office to discuss his $1.9trn (€1.57trn) coronavirus stimulus relief package.

The Republican group wants to propose a compromise alternative that would provide $618bn (€512bn) in relief.

Separately, it was revealed that dozens of Republicans in former President George W Bush’s administration are leaving the party, dismayed by a failure of many elected Republicans to disown Mr Trump after his false claims of election fraud.

These officials, some who served in the highest echelons of the Bush administration, said they had hoped a Trump defeat would lead party leaders to move on from the former president and denounce his baseless claims.

But with most Republican lawmakers sticking to Mr Trump, these officials say they no longer recognise the party they served.

Some have ended their membership, others are letting it lapse while a few are newly registered as independents, according to a dozen former Bush officials.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]