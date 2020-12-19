Trump silent as Biden vows to punish US cyber breach

Pledge: Joe Biden said he will make US cyber security a greater priority. Photo: REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Democrats and some Republicans have raised the alarm about a massive cybersecurity breach many experts blame on Russia.

And President-elect Joe Biden has implicitly criticised Donald Trump’s administration for allowing the hacking attack to occur.

“We need to disrupt and deter our adversaries from undertaking significant cyber attacks in the first place,” Mr Biden said. “Our adversaries should know that, as president, I will not stand idly by in the face of cyber assaults on our nation.”

President Trump, by contrast, has said nothing about the hack affecting numerous federal agencies and US companies. American security agencies are still assessing the scope and severity of the breach, which was discovered by a commercial firm.

The president’s silence about an organised attack on the US government marks the latest example of his persistent reluctance to criticise Russia, which intelligence agencies have accused of interfering in the 2016 election to help him.

Read More

Throughout his presidency, Mr Trump has contradicted his own government’s findings about 2016 election hacking and disinformation efforts, and he has publicly accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s word that Moscow was blameless.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney, who was his party’s 2012 presidential nominee and a frequent Trump critic, assailed the administration’s handling of the attack.

“What I find most astonishing is that a cyber-hack of this nature is really the modern equivalent of almost Russian bombers reportedly flying undetected over the entire country,” Mr Romney said. “So our national security is extraordinarily vulnerable.

"And in this setting, not to have the White House aggressively speaking out and protesting and taking punitive action is really, really quite extraordinary.”

Mr Biden said he has instructed his team to learn as much about as possible about the breach and indicated the team is being briefed on the attack. He received a presidential daily briefing on Thursday.

Expand Close US President-elect Joe Biden arrives at a church service with Jill Biden in Delaware on the anniversary of the deaths of his first wife Neilia and daughter Naomi in a traffic accident in 1972. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp US President-elect Joe Biden arrives at a church service with Jill Biden in Delaware on the anniversary of the deaths of his first wife Neilia and daughter Naomi in a traffic accident in 1972. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty

The president-elect pledged he will make cybersecurity more of a priority in his administration and declared foes should know they will incur “substantial costs” for penetrating US systems.

Mr Biden did not pin blame on Russia, but his phrase “stand idly by” appeared to be a reference to Mr Trump’s response to Russia’s sophisticated cyberspying.

The breach affected the Department of Homeland Security, the State, Treasury and Commerce departments and the National Institutes of Health, officials have said.

Read More

Ned Price, a Biden transition spokesman on national security issues, declined to answer more specific questions about Mr Biden’s response to the hack. “We respect the principle of ‘one president at a time,’ “ he said.

In late July, Mr Biden put out a statement on election security and specifically called out the Kremlin for its effort to interfere with democracy

He laid out potential responses, including “financial-sector sanctions, asset freezes, cyber responses, and the exposure of corruption”.

“I will direct our response at a time and in a manner of our choosing,” he added.​​​​​​

Online Editors