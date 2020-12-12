Trump ramps up pressure on court to overturn Biden’s election win

Pressure: President Donald Trump’s legal options are dwindling and his time is running out. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/ Getty

WITH his legal options dwindling and time running out before a key electoral college deadline, President Donald Trump increased the pressure on the Supreme Court to help overturn Joe Biden’s victory, gaining the support of more than 100 congressional Republicans in his unprecedented assault on the US election system.

In a tweet on Thursday morning, Mr Trump called on the court to “save our Country from the greatest Election abuse in the history of the United States”, repeating his baseless claims of widespread fraud.

He had a private lunch at the White House with some of the attorneys general from 18 Republican-led states asking the court to dismiss the results in four swing states that Mr Biden won.

By late afternoon, 106 Republican House of Representative members – a majority of the 196-member Republican caucus – had signed up to support the Texas-led motion.

“78% of the people feel (know!) the Election was RIGGED,” Trump falsely declared in his Twitter post.

In fact, his campaign’s legal team has suffered more than three dozen defeats in federal and state courts, including the high court’s ruling on Tuesday denying a motion to block Pennsylvania from certifying Mr Biden’s win in that state.

Democrats denounced the last-ditch legal effort – filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a staunch Trump supporter – to negate 10.4 million votes in favour of Mr Biden in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The appeal to the Supreme Court came days before Monday’s statutory deadline for electoral college representatives in each state to vote on final certification of the results and send them to Congress for ratification early next month.

The justices have to decide whether or not to accept the case.

But officials in the targeted states said any claims have already been dismissed in lower courts. In all, 20 states, along with the District of Columbia, Guam and the US Virgin Islands, filed a motion calling on the high court to reject the Texas request.

“Texas’s effort to get this court to pick the next president has no basis in law or fact,” Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said in a court filing that labelled the case a bid to construct a “surreal alternate reality”.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​