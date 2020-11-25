Trump prepares for life in Florida post-presidency

US president Donald Trump at the 73rd annual presentation - and pardoning - of the Thanksgiving Turkey at the White House. Photo: Reuters/Hannah McKay

Donald Trump is preparing for a new life at Mar-a-Lago after giving a 64-second press conference in which he did not mention the election at all.

In an impromptu appearance at the White House, Mr Trump celebrated a new stock market record, and said he was “very thrilled” by new coronavirus vaccines. He went on to “congratulate” people within his administration who “worked so hard,” and “most importantly the people of our country because there are no people like you”.

The president declined to answer any questions, including whether he would concede defeat. Meanwhile, it emerged renovations to living areas are under way at Mar-a Lago, Mr Trump's home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Secret Service agents in the president’s protective detail have also been quietly asked if they want to relocate there. Former presidents receive Secret Service protection for life, and the agency’s Miami office will look at whether further security infrastructure is required at the resort. Mr Trump changed his permanent residence from New York to Florida last year.

Lois Frankel, the Democrat congresswoman who represents Palm Beach, said it would seek reimbursements from the US government for any local police costs incurred by having Mr Trump living there.

Mr Trump is expected to be at Mar-a-Lago by January 20, when Mr Biden takes over as president. The president indicated he would not concede before leaving. He reposted a series of tweets by Randy Quaid, the actor, who is calling for another election. Mr Quaid said there should be an “in-person-only-paper ballot re-vote”.

Mr Trump also reposted a message from a supporter, saying “I concede NOTHING!!!!!”

A new poll showed Mr Trump is the clear favourite for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. The Politico/Morning Consult poll had him on 53pc among Republicans.

Mike Pence, the vice-president, was in second place on 12pc, and Donald Trump Jr was third on 8pc.

Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results received a further blow when Pennsylvania officially certified that Mr Biden had won there. Mr Biden pressed ahead at speed with the transition, which formally began on Monday after Emily Murphy, head of the General Services Administration, formally ascertained that he was the apparent winner.

It frees up $7.3 million (€6.1m) in government funds for Mr Biden to set up a transition office, and his aides began communicating with dozens of government agencies to get up to speed.

Unveiling some of his key cabinet and national security picks to the public in Delaware, Mr Biden said they were “experienced, crisis-tested leaders who are ready to hit the ground running on day one.” They included Tony Blinken as secretary of state, John Kerry as climate tsar and Jake Sullivan as national security adviser. All are veterans of the Barack Obama administration, and it signalled a rapid dismantling of Mr Trump’s America First policies.

Mr Biden said he had now received “18 or 20” calls from world leaders. He said: “I’ve been stuck by how much they’re looking forward to the US reasserting its role as a global leader.”

Mr Trump’s appearance came after the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged past the 30,000-point level for the first time ever. He said: “That’s a sacred number, 30,000, and nobody thought they’d ever see it.”

US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr Robert Redfield also announced a Covid vaccine is likely to be available in the US by mid-December.

