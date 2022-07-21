Trump-Pence rivalry escalates as both consider presidential run

Former US president Donald Trump and then vice president Mike Pence in 2019

Former vice president Mike Pence is becoming increasingly brazen in his willingness to counter former president Donald Trump.

The two will hold duelling rallies in Arizona tomorrow as they stump for rival candidates who offer dramatically different visions of the Republican Party in a critical battleground state. Days later, they will once again cross paths as they deliver major speeches on the same day in Washington DC.

The encounters mark a more confrontational phase in their fraught relationship as they could soon find themselves competing against one another in the 2024 GOP presidential primary if they both choose to run.

“I think this is a continuation of the larger message that Pence is trying to embody here, which is the Republican Party should look to the future,” said Scott Jennings, a long-time party strategist.

“This is going to be the existential question for the Republican Party: Are we going to listen to a slightly different view than Donald Trump’s? Right now, the standard-bearer for this is Mike Pence.”

This marks a striking turnaround for Mr Pence, who spent his four years in the White House as Mr Trump’s most loyal defender. But Mr Trump turned on his vice president when Mr Pence refused to go along with his unconstitutional efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, putting Mr Pence in the crosshairs of a violent mob on ­January 6.

Now Mr Pence, who has repeatedly defended his actions that day, is making a more active effort to shape the future of the party.

This week, he endorsed Karrin Taylor Robson in Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial primary, pitting himself against Mr Trump, who has endorsed Kari Lake, a former newscaster who has embraced Mr Trump’s election lies.

“As Arizona Democrats pursue the reckless Biden-Harris agenda, Karrin Taylor Robson is the only candidate for governor that will keep Arizona’s border secure and streets safe, empower parents and create great schools, and promote conservative values,” Mr Pence said in a statement announcing his decision.

Mr Pence backed Georgia governor Brian Kemp, a top Trump target who easily defeated the former president’s hand-picked challenger this spring.

But Mr Pence’s Arizona move showed a willingness to weigh in on a closer and open race in alliance with the state’s outgoing GOP governor, Doug Ducey, who also rebuffed Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the election.

Mr Pence is planning to campaign with Ms Robson in Phoenix and southern Arizona on Friday – the same day that Mr Trump is set to headline a rally for Ms Lake that was rescheduled after the death of his first wife, Ivana Trump.

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on the events.

Meanwhile, a judge in New York has ordered Rudy Giuliani to appear next month before a special grand jury in Atlanta that is investigating whether former president Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 general election in Georgia.

New York Supreme Court Justice Thomas Farber on July 13 issued an order directing Mr Giuliani, a Trump lawyer and former New York City mayor, to appear before the special grand jury on August 9 and on any other dates ordered by the court in Atlanta, according to documents filed yesterday in Fulton County Superior Court.

Mr Giuliani’s lawyer did not immediately return a call and email seeking comment.