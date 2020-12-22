Trump in no man’s land as martial law plans fail to rally the DC troops

Experts agree that President does not have the authority to order such an action. Photo: Reuters/Cheriss May

President Donald Trump has intensified efforts to overturn the election, raising the idea of radical measures in recent days, including military intervention, seizing voting machines and a 13th-hour appeal to the Supreme Court.

Mr Trump said in a radio interview that he had spoken with Alabama Republican Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville, about challenging the electoral vote count when the House and Senate convene on January 6 to formally affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Mr Tuberville’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment on Mr Trump’s statement, which the president made in an interview with Rudy Giuliani, his personal lawyer, on New York’s WABC radio station.

Mr Trump’s conversation with Tuberville is part of a much broader effort by the defeated president to invalidate the election. He is increasingly reaching out to allies including Mr Giuliani and White House trade adviser Peter Navarro for ideas and searching his Twitter feed for information to promote, according to Trump advisers, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.

Last Friday, Mr Trump met with Mr Giuliani and former national security adviser Michael Flynn, among others.

Mr Flynn had suggested on website Newsmax that Mr Trump could authorise the military to rerun the election. “Within the swing states, if he wanted to, he could take military capabilities,and basically rerun an election in each of those states,” Mr Flynn said.

The next day,Mr Flynn was in the Oval Office to discuss the idea. Mr Flynn’s attorney, Sidney Powell, who has promoted outlandishly false claims about this year’s election, including a disproved allegation that Venezuelan communists programmed US voting machines to flip votes for Biden, was also in the meeting.

Officials inside the White House said Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and White House counsel Pat Cipollone pushed back “strenuously” on the idea of martial law. Two officials, who like others for this report spoke on the condition of anonymity, said that there have been no efforts inside the White House to actually deploy the military and that the idea was quickly dismissed at the meeting.

Experts also agree that the president does not have the authority to order such an action. Mr Meadows and Mr Cipollone did not respond to requests for comment.

Mr Trump also suggested naming Powell as special counsel on voter fraud, an appointment that appeared to be a non-starter.

“The fact that she’s in there, it’s totally nuts,” a senior campaign official said, referring to Ms Powell. A second official noted that Matt Morgan, a lawyer for the Trump campaign, told employees on Saturday that they should preserve records related to Ms Powell. Dominion Voting Systems has threatened to sue Ms Powell and the Trump campaign for what it called “wild, knowingly baseless and false accusations”.

Expand Close President Trump is reaching out to allies, including personal attorney Rudy Guiliani. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst / Facebook

At the meeting, Mr Trump again suggested that Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials should seize state voting machines and investigate alleged fraud.

Acting homeland security secretary Chad Wolf and other homeland security officials have previously told the White House they have no authority to do so unless states ask for inspections or investigations, and they have not.

Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of homeland security, also told Mr Giuliani in a call last week that they could not take the machines, said officials.

In recent days, Mr Trump has expressed frustration that his Cabinet is not doing more to assist. At a Cabinet meeting last week at the White House, Mr Trump vented about the election and made unsubstantiated allegations of fraud, officials said, but he did not give Cabinet specific orders.

The president has said Mr Wolf should have moved more quickly to fire Christopher Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, after Mr Krebs countered Mr Trump’s claims of widespread election fraud. Some of the president’s advisers have convinced him that Attorney General William Barr has not done enough to investigate the claims of voter fraud..

The Trump campaign said it was filing a suit with the Supreme Court over Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting rules. The Supreme Court has twice declined to take up challenges to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decisions regarding the state’s voting procedures. Generally, the court does not get involved in state court decisions on state law.

Efforts to persuade Mr Trump to do a valedictory tour for some of his accomplishments, or focus on the coronavirus vaccine, have been futile, said two advisers.

On Friday, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Gen. James McConville, the US Army’s top officer, released a joint statement that said: “There is no role for the US military in determining the outcome of an American election.”

Acting defence secretary Christopher Miller, who was installed after the post-election firing of Mark Esper, was not present at the meeting Friday night at the White House, a senior US official said. Neither was Army Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who was travelling in the Middle East last week.

In recent days, Milley has stressed that the US military will follow US law, without directly criticising the president or his most partisan supporters.

“We are unique among militaries,” Mr Milley said in a November 12 speech at the new National Museum of the US Army. “We do not take an oath to a king or a queen, a tyrant or dictator. We do not take an oath to an individual. We do not take an oath to a country, tribe or religion. We take an oath to the Constitution.”

