Trump claims virus figures are ‘exaggerated’ as death toll in US surpasses 350,000

Denial: US President Donald Trump claimed the country’s high numbers of cases and deaths have been exaggerated. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

US President Donald Trump has questioned the federal government’s reported counts of infections and deaths from the coronavirus. Meanwhile, the nation’s death toll from the virus surpassed a grim milestone on Sunday of more than 350,000.

The nation’s top health officials, including Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams contradicted the outgoing president’s claim that the counts are “far exaggerated”.

The US topped or neared 200,000 reported cases for the seventh consecutive day yesterday.

“The numbers are real,” Mr Fauci said on NBC News’s Meet the Press. “We have well over 300,000 deaths. We’re averaging 2,000 to 3,000 deaths per day.”

“All you need to do... is go into the trenches, go into the hospitals, go into the intensive care units and see what is happening. Those are real numbers, real people and real deaths.”

Mr Fauci’s objection appeared to draw Mr Trump’s wrath as he tweeted: “Something how Dr. Fauci is revered by the LameStream Media as such a great professional, having done, they say, such an incredible job, yet he works for me and the Trump Administration, and I am in no way given any credit for my work.”

Mr Trump has said he deserves recognition for the record speed researchers took to develop two vaccines that were authorised by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). But it is unlikely that the immunisation effort under way will prevent the majority of infections, hospitalisations and deaths expected this winter, especially amid a surge following the holidays.

Mr Fauci and others have warned that travel during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays could further spur transmission of the virus.

Yet, despite guidance, Saturday marked one of the busiest days of the pandemic at airports.

Nearly 1.2 million people passed through US airport security checkpoints, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Travel aside, contact tracing has shown that close, often indoor gatherings popular this time of year are the source of much of the nation’s avoidable infections.

“There’s been congregate settings where people innocently and understandably were gathering for social and family get-togethers against the advice of public health officials like myself, even though it’s very difficult to do that when you have a family-oriented season,” Mr Fauci said.

“It’s unfortunate. But it was predictable that we were going to see the number of cases that we’re seeing now. My concern is that it could get worse over the next couple of weeks as we see the lag that happens when an event occurs like the Christmas and New Year’s holiday.”

Projections for the coming weeks are “pretty scary,” Mr Adams told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

“In the last 72 hours, we saw 1.5 million first shots reported,” he said. “If you extrapolate that out... that’s 500,000 a day.”

As of yesterday, more than 4.2 million people had received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccines being distributed to mainly healthcare workers and the elderly – a figure that falls short of the 20 million people who were supposed to be vaccinated by this time, according to early estimates.

More than 13 million doses were distributed, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, but local health departments and state officials have complained that a lack of communication and resources from the federal government has hampered their ability to get shots into arms.

“Some health departments have only received vaccines as recently as this week,” said Oscar Alleyne, an epidemiologist and chief of programmes and services for the National Association of County and City Health Officials, which includes about 3,000 local health departments.

“I had one health department that told me they had received their vaccines the day after Christmas,” he said.

Mr Adams said there were hurdles preventing the vaccination effort from progressing quickly, including the holidays and an overwhelming number of infections.

“A lot of the local capacity to be able to vaccinate was being used for testing and responding to surges,” he said.

On CBS News’s Face the Nation, Moncef Slaoui, chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed, an initiative by several US government components and public partnerships to facilitate the development and roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccine, mostly deflected questions about the national lag in administering the vaccine.

He said there are discussions with Moderna and the FDA about whether doses can be adjusted to accelerate administration.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, a Democrat, said the difficulty in administering the vaccine in his city is the lack of resources. “There’s no question that we have a shortage of medical personnel.”

Mr Garcetti also said the spike in coronavirus cases in his city of four million people is a result of “spreading in the home,” including during holiday gatherings.

“I think the vaccine has made everyone so hopeful they can relax their behaviour,” he said. “We cannot.”

Mr Garcetti urged people to double down on precautions as what is expected to be “the darkest month” advances.

Online Editors