Trump claims he will be arrested on Tuesday and calls for protests to ‘take our nation back’

Former US President Donald Trump. Photo: (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Expand

David Taintor and Andrew Feinberg

Donald Trump has claimed that he will be arrested on Tuesday and called for protests to “take our nation back”.

In a furious all-caps post on his Truth Social page, the former president railed against “a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorney’s office” which is likely to bring charges against Mr Trump over a hush money payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

