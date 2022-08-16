Donald Trump last night claimed that FBI agents who searched his Mar-a-Lago home seized his passports, calling it a “political assault”.

The former president wrote on his Truth Social site a week after the federal agency moved to recover classified documents from his Florida home that “they stole my three passports (one expired) along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never before seen in our country. Third World.” The claim was not immediately confirmed by the FBI.

Mr Trump (76) is likely to have a regular blue passport issued to US citizens and a red diplomatic passport for official government travel. Without a legal passport, Mr Trump would not be able to travel outside the US.

A search warrant released by a court on Friday showed 11 sets of classified documents were removed by agents from Mr Trump’s Florida home. The warrant was granted after the FBI showed probable cause of potential violations of the Espionage Act.

Mr Trump was urged to tone down his rhetoric amid a spike in threats against law enforcement. He promised yesterday to do “whatever we can” to help “bring down the temperature”, before repeating his attacks on the FBI.

Agents have been inundated with an unprecedented avalanche of threats after the bureau’s search of Mar-a-Lago, which Mr Trump has branded a politically motivated “witch-hunt”.

In his first interview since alleged classified documents removed from the White House were recovered from Mr Trump’s home, he told Fox News: “Whatever we can do to help – because the temperature has to be brought down in the country. If it isn’t, terrible things are going to happen.”

Mr Trump said his office had contacted a Department of Justice official to convey the message on Thursday. At the same time as calling for calm, however, he repeated attacks on the FBI and defended his supporters’ actions, saying they are “not going to stand for another scam” and describing the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election as a “witch-hunt”.

“People are so angry at what is taking place,” said the former president.

