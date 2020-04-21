Trump branded 'narcissist' by broadcaster Mike Murphy over WHO funding cut

Veteran broadcaster Mike Murphy has launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump, calling him a “narcissist” and “appalling creature” for withholding funds from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Former labour leader Brendan Howlin added his criticisms, branding the US president an “ignoramus” and declaring his presidency in the current crisis a “tragedy” for the world.

The two made their comments during a web conference organised by the African-European Parliamentarians Initiative on responding to Covid-19 in Africa.

Mike Murphy asked a panel of experts why there had not been more uproar over Trump’s announcement that he would withhold the US’s annual $400 million contribution to the WHO.

Trump has claimed the WHO mismanaged the spread of Covid-19 – claims the organisation has strongly refuted.

“Why did world leaders not scream in protest?” Mr Murphy asked, saying he did not understand why they had not tackled the “narcissist” or called up to tell the “appalling creature” to change his “pathetic” behaviour.

“He is using his nightly briefings as an electioneering ploy. It’s all ‘elect me – I’m doing a great job’,” he said.

Deputy Howlin agreed that Trump’s response was divisive.

“It is a tragedy for the world that the US is led by an ignoramus at this time of real need. Everything he does is damaging to the solidarity that is needed.”

He added: “We can only hope he will be removed in November”. In the meantime, he said: “We look with dismay at an America that becomes more and more isolated.”

UK politician, Lord David Chidgey, who chaired the UK parliament’s report on lessons learned from the Ebola crisis, said of Trump’s behaviour: “This is all about distraction politics”.

Marth Karua, a human rights advocate and former justice minister in Kenya, said the withholding of funds was “not the right thing to do”.

“This is a time for solidarity, not individuality. So long as this pandemic is not handled in one corner of the world, there is danger for the whole world,” she said.

She said she believed other world leaders were too busy dealing with the crisis in their own countries to get involved in a dispute with Trump.

The event was addressed and watched by parliamentarians, public health experts and community leaders in Ireland, the UK and Africa.

President Michael D Higgins addressed the meeting by video link, making a strong call for debt cancellation for African countries struggling to keep Covid-19 at bay.

He said it was almost impossible to ask African countries to adopt the widespread hygiene and social distancing measures relied upon in Ireland when so many places lacked clean water and suffered extreme overcrowding and where there were no social supports for those who did not go out to work.

“It would be an invitation to starve,” he said of trying to impose a stay indoors policy.

“Europe has had a legacy in Africa that it would like to forget but which Africans have not forgotten and now is an opportunity to make a new beginning and not only respond to Covid 19 but to respond to those structural imbalances that are there – unfair trade and the burden of debt.

“How can we say that it is right when some Africa countries are spending more than 12 times on servicing their debt, as is the case of Angola, than on providing public health?

“Debt cancellation is what we need. It is so totally insufficient to speak of six months relief in relation to debt payments.”

He said there was also a need to keep cash flowing through NGOs on the ground in Africa to provide the most flexible response to local needs.

President Higgins said the response to Africa’s needs now would help shape the future for the world.

“Africa is not a problem nor were ever its people. It is the continent of the young and when we look into the future, it is to Africa we look for new forms of economy and a better relationship between economy and society and ecology and culture.

“We can all benefit from a proper and adequate response to the present situation in Africa,” he said.

