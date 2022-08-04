Trump backers who claim he was robbed of power in 2020 presidential election win in US primaries

Several candidates who believe Donald Trump won the 2020 US presidential election and are backed by him have won in closely watched primaries.

The primary elections decide who will stand for the Republican party in November’s mid-term votes and were held across five states.

In Michigan, Peter Meijer, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump last year, fell in defeat to John Gibbs, a former Trump administration official who ran with the ex-president’s support and embraced his false claims of a stolen election.

Mr Meijer, who is in his first term, becomes the second Republican House member ousted in a primary after supporting the impeachment of Mr Trump for inciting a riot with false claims of a stolen election.

In Arizona, state lawmaker Mark Finchem – part of a national coalition of far-right candidates who baselessly reject the 2020 election results and want to oversee the vote in 2024 – was projected to win the Republican nomination for secretary of state.

Blake Masters, a first-time candidate who spent most of his career in Silicon Valley as a protégé of tech billionaire Peter Thiel and has said he thinks Mr Trump won in 2020, was projected to win the Republican nomination for US Senate in the state. Both were backed by Trump.

A third Arizona candidate supported by Trump, former TV news anchor Kari Lake, was in a close race for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

In close competition was Karrin Taylor Robson, who has the support of Republicans who rebuffed Mr Trump’s pressure to interfere with the 2020 election – including former vice-president Mike Pence.

And in Missouri, Attorney General Eric Schmitt won his state’s GOP nomination for US Senate – a relief to Republicans who had feared his scandal-plagued rival Eric Greitens would imperil an otherwise safely red seat and become a broader political problem for the party.

Schmitt had backed a Texas-led lawsuit seeking to overturn the 2020 election results in four key states Mr Trump lost. Mr Trump issued a unusual endorsement on the eve of the primary, announcing support for “ERIC”, a first-name shared by two rival candidates.

State and federal races in these states as well as Kansas and Washington state kicked off a final series of intraparty contests before the midterms that will determine control of Congress in the autumn.

It was unclear what Tuesday’s primaries would reveal about the influence of Mr Trump and his ideas, with key contests yet to be settled.

Two other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump – Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse in Washington state – were also hoping to fend off Trump-backed challengers who baselessly reject the 2020 results.

Mr Trump’s record has been mixed in this year’s primary season, with voters in some states embracing his preferred candidates and others rejecting them. His endorsed candidates on the ballot held on Tuesday embraced his combative style.

As she trailed in initial results, Ms Lake greeted supporters on stage where she sought to claim victory and continued her attacks on Arizona’s election systems. When she takes office, she told the hundreds gathered, she would reform the way Arizonans voted. “There is no path to victory for my opponent and we won this race,” she said to cheering supporters.

Down the ballot, Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers lost to former state senator David Farnsworth in a GOP primary for a state Senate district. Mr Bowers says Mr Trump lost the election, while Mr Farnsworth says he is convinced he did not.

Mr Bowers also testified on Capitol Hill about efforts by Mr Trump and his allies to press him to undo a close defeat in Arizona.

Some Republicans fear Mr Trump’s picks in battleground areas could undermine their party’s chances in November, as they seek to capitalise on low approval ratings for US president Biden, rising inflation and concerns about crime.

© Washington Post