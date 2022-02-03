Trump attacks old ally Lindsey Graham over pardons criticism

Former US president Donald Trump has attacked one of his closest Republican allies in the Senate, Lindsey Graham, calling him a “Rino” (Republican in name only) – a term used by Republicans to insult those they do not believe belong in the party.

The outspoken tycoon hit out at Mr Graham for disagreeing with him over whether some Trump supporters being prosecuted in relation to the January 6, 2021 insurrection deserve presidential pardons.

“Well, Lindsey Graham’s wrong. I mean, Lindsey’s a nice guy, but he’s a Rino,” Mr Trump said in an interview on Newsmax.

“Lindsey Graham doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about if he says that.”

Later in the interview, Mr Trump continued to advocate for pardons for many January 6 rioters, calling some of them “patriots”.

Separately, he said in a legal filing this week that the arguments of Capitol Police officers injured in the attack who are suing him “grasp at straws” and the blame for the violence that day belongs with congressional and municipal leaders in Washington.

Mr Trump first dangled the prospect of pardons for January 6 rioters at a rally on Saturday in Texas.

He promised if he is re-elected as president in 2024, “we will treat them fairly, and if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons because they are being treated so unfairly”.

Mr Graham was among several prominent Republicans who later pushed back against Mr Trump’s comments. During an appearance on Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation, he called the suggestion of clemency for those accused in the Capitol riot “inappropriate”.

“I don’t want to reinforce that defiling the Capitol was OK,” Mr Graham said.

Those who stormed the Capitol, he added, should “go to jail and get the book thrown at them, because they deserve it”.

While Mr Graham was initially critical of Mr Trump’s actions related to the insurrection, he has emerged as one of the biggest cheerleaders for another Trump run for the White House.

In an interview last month on Fox News, Mr Graham called Mr Trump “the most consequential Republican since Ronald Reagan” and said he could handily win the GOP nomination if he wanted it and be re-elected president in 2024.

He also said he would not support Kentucky senator Mitch McConnell for re-election as the Senate GOP leader if he did not build a better “working relationship” with Mr Trump.

The former president has repeatedly taken aim at Mr McConnell recently for perceived shortcomings as a leader.

“If you want to be a Republican leader in the House or the Senate, you have to have a working relationship with President Donald Trump,” said Mr Graham, who has played golf with him on multiple occasions.



A spokesman for Mr Graham did not immediately respond to a request for reaction to Mr Trump’s comments during the Newsmax interview.

