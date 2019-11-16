Trump ally Roger Stone lied over hacked emails in 2016

Stone was convicted yesterday of all seven counts in an indictment that accused him of lying to Congress, tampering with a witness and obstructing the House investigation into whether the Trump campaign co-ordinated with Russia to tip the 2016 election.

He is the sixth Trump aide or adviser to be convicted of charges brought as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

Stone denied wrongdoing and consistently criticised the case against him as being politically motivated. He did not take the stand during the trial and his lawyers did not call any witnesses in his defence.

Sentencing was scheduled for February 6. Stone (67) faces up to 20 years in prison.

In a trial that lasted about a week, witnesses highlighted how Trump campaign associates were eager to gather information about emails that the US says were hacked by Russia and then provided to the whistleblowing website WikiLeaks.

Close: Donald Trump and Roger Stone have been friends for three decades. Photo: Reuters

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, who served as the campaign's chief executive, testified during the trial the that Stone had boasted about his ties to WikiLeaks and its founder Julian Assange, alerting them to pending new batches of damaging emails. Campaign officials regarded Stone as the "access point" to WikiLeaks, he said.

Throughout the trial, prosecutors used Stone's own text messages and emails - some of which appeared to contradict his congressional testimony - to lay out their case that he had lied to Congress and threatened a witness.

On Tuesday, a former top Trump campaign official, Rick Gates, who was a key co-operator in the Mueller probe, testified that Stone had tried to contact Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, to "debrief" him about developments on the hacked emails.

Prosecutors alleged that Stone lied to Congress about his conversations about WikiLeaks with New York radio host and comedian Randy Credico - who interviewed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in 2016, when he was avoiding prosecution by sheltering in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London - and conservative writer and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi. During the 2016 campaign, Stone had mentioned in interviews and public appearances that he was in contact with Assange via a trusted intermediary and hinted at inside knowledge of WikiLeaks' plans. However, he started pressing Credico to broker a contact, and Credico testified that he had told Stone to work through his own intermediary.

Earlier testimony revealed that Stone, while appearing before the House Intelligence Committee, had named Credico as his intermediary to Assange and pressured Credico not to contradict him.

After Credico was contacted by Congress, he reached out to Stone, who told him he should "stonewall it" and "plead the fifth," he testified.

During the trial Credico also said that Stone had repeatedly told him to "do a 'Frank Pentangeli'," a reference to a character in 'The Godfather: Part II', who lies before Congress.

Prosecutors said Stone had also threatened Credico's therapy dog, Bianca, saying he was "going to take that dog away" from him.

A judge said Stone could remain at liberty pending sentencing in February.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson rejected the prosecutors' request that Stone be jailed following his conviction Friday for lying to Congress and other charges stemming from the special counsel's Russia investigation.

The judge said that Stone would be subject to the same conditions he faced following his arrest, including a gagging order to prevent him from talking to media outlets. (© AP)

