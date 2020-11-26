Trudeau duped by comedians with Greta act

Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, has been pranked by Russian comedians pretending to be the climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Audio of Mr Trudeau speaking to well-known pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov and Alexey Stolyarov in January has been released by the pair, who claimed to be the 17-year-old activist, and discussed everything from Nato, to world peace to Donald Trump.

The fake Ms Thunberg told Mr Trudeau she was worried about a “growing international crisis and anticipation of the world war”, speaking to him days after the Iranian government shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing the 176 people on board.

Asked about Mr Trump – whom she described with an expletive – Mr Trudeau replied that his responsibility was to “work with world leaders that other people choose”.

“I can certainly understand that people can feel very, very strongly about him,” Mr Trudeau said.

They then told Mr Trudeau that he and other world leaders “are adults, but you act like children”.

“Leave Nato, drop your weapons, pick flowers, smile at nature,” she said.

Mr Trudeau finally cottoned on 10 minutes into the conversation, after the pranksters asked if he could set up a meeting between her and South Park characters Terrance and Phillip.

“Wait, Terrance and Phillip, were they not in South Park?” the prime minister asked. “I don’t personally know them. I believe they are South Park parodies of Canadians.”

Mr Kuznetsov and Mr Stolyarov have previously targeted Elton John, Prince Harry, Boris Johnson and Kamala Harris, the vice-president-elect, for pranks.

