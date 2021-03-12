Trouble on the horizon for Trump as slew of legal actions come to a head

Recent statements by Donald Trump and his enablers prove that he and his claim the 2020 election was stolen aren’t departing anytime soon. But neither is the push to hold him legally accountable, as shown by a new lawsuit – the second against Mr Trump by a member of Congress arising out of the failed January 6 insurrection.

As attorneys who have overseen prosecutions or other accountability efforts in Republican and Democratic administrations alike, we believe the combination of civil cases and a pair of rapidly accelerating state criminal investigations make for a potent force to combat the ex-president’s ongoing wrongdoing.

The new litigation, filed by impeachment manager Eric Swalwell, a Democratic representative from California, alleges the former president, his son Don Jr, his lawyer Rudy Giuliani and Republican representative for Alabama Mo Brooks conspired to prevent Mr Swalwell and other members of Congress from discharging their duty to certify that Joe Biden had won last year’s presidential election. The complaint says the defendants engaged in an extensive promotion of a lie, capped off by Mr Trump’s fighting words and the violence that followed on the day of the electoral vote count.

Such alleged conspiracies are prohibited by the Ku Klux Klan Act, which was passed in 1871 to fight efforts to block public officials from performing their duties.

The new suit joins the pending one initiated by Democratic representative for Mississippi Bennie Thompson, who is also suing the former president and Mr Giuliani, as well as far-right groups the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers on similar grounds.

Both cases are assigned to the same capable and speedy DC federal judge, Amit Mehta, and Mr Trump’s first deadline to answer is approaching next week. So the floodgates of civil litigation are now open. Once preliminary motions are over, we can expect a rush of new information to add to the public record of the events leading up to and including January 6, perhaps further implicating the former president and his cronies.

The financial claims against Mr Trump will accumulate, too. Because of the potentially vast damages that can be awarded by DC juries for the very severe wrongdoing alleged, these civil actions have the capacity to financially break even wealthy individuals like Mr Trump and some of his alleged co-conspirators.

Mr Trump also faces an even more immediate set of legal troubles that threaten to complicate his attempted re-emergence into public life. Recent days saw the delivery of long-sought tax and financial information to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr as part of an investigation into Mr Trump’s many alleged misdeeds in New York City’s jurisdiction, including bank and tax fraud.

That should greatly accelerate the long-running investigation.

Mr Vance is not alone in investigating criminal liability – there’s a matching criminal threat from Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis over Mr Trump’s call to ask the secretary of state in Georgia to “find 11,780 votes” to help Mr Trump beat Mr Biden. This is a more recent investigation, but it’s also potentially much less complex than the case in Manhattan, now in its third year.

Donald Ayer is a former US Deputy Attorney General

