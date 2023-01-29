| 8°C Dublin

Topless woman who broke into Catholic church is accused of destroying statue of Jesus

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

A woman who broke into a Catholic church in North Dakota while topless destroyed a statue of Jesus, local authorities have said.

Brittney Marie Reynolds (35) is accused of breaking into St Mary’s Cathedral on Main Street in Fargo where she pulled the Jesus statue worth more than €10,000 from the wall and smashed it into pieces.

