To infinity and beyond – Nasa announces plans to settle people on Mars and far into the Solar System

Nasa’s Perseverance Rover is already surveying the surface of the Red Planet

Establishing Mars settlements will allow humans to push deeper into the Solar System, Nasa has said, as the space agency unveiled long-term plans to take astronauts further than the Red Planet.

Ahead of this week’s test flight for the Artemis mission – which aims by 2025 to send humans to the Moon for the first time in 50 years – Nasa said the lunar surface would provide a test bed for Mars and beyond.

Unlike the Apollo missions, this time the goal of Artemis to stay and build a permanent habitation on the Moon, where lessons can be learned before venturing further afield.

Dr Bhavya Lal, Nasa’s associate administrator for technology, policy, and strategy, said the long-term goal was to have a “presence throughout the Solar System”.

“The point is that we don’t stop when we have gone to Mars,” she said.

“By the time we have thriving settlements on Mars, we probably have enough technology that we can push deeper into space.

“I think that the idea is simply that we are not stopping.

“Our long-term strategic vision is to have a sustained presence on the Moon, Mars and throughout the Solar System.

“At the very highest level, our goal isn’t to just go visit a place, it’s to bring the Solar System and beyond into our economic realm.”

This week’s Artemis test flight marks the start of a new era of space flight in which humans are venturing off the planet not just to visit other worlds but to stay and set up bases.

The first launch is unmanned and will test the systems of the Special Launch System (SLS) rocket and the Orion spacecraft, which will separate from the SLS and travel to Mars with the crew.

In 2024, the Artemis II mission will take astronauts the furthest they have ever been in space, 7,500km beyond the far side of the Moon. And if all goes to plan, a full touchdown on the lunar surface is expected in 2025.

For the first few trips to the Moon, astronauts will travel on the Orion spacecraft, but after that, SpaceX has been contracted to come up with a craft that can shuttle people back and forth.

A new space station – the lunar gateway – will also be built to orbit the Moon and provide a jumping-off point for Mars, as well as a way to access the lunar surface.

At a briefing at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida ahead of the launch, Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said he expected to send the first astronauts to Mars by the end of the 2030s, and claimed the world was entering a new era of space exploration.

“We’re going back to the Moon but we’re going to live and learn and develop new technologies, because we are eventually going to Mars,” he said.

“The gateway will be more of an outpost, and there could be all kinds of new things we are doing there.

“It is possible that a spacecraft could be assembled there in lunar orbit and then go on its journey to Mars. There is a big universe to explore out there and this is the next step in this exploration. It is no longer the Apollo generation, it is the Artemis generation, and that brings a whole new world of discoveries.

“By 2040, we may have detected life elsewhere in the universe and think what that’s going to do in our yearning for exploration.”

The first uncrewed test flight was due to launch today, but it has suffered several technical setbacks, and there were fears storms may delay lift-off.

On Saturday, one of the conducting towers flanking the Mega Moon rocket was struck by lightning.

