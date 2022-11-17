‘Time for a new generation of leaders’ – billionaire Republican donors snub Donald Trump after he launches 2024 White House bid

Donald Trump with his wife Melania after he announced a run for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. Photo: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Major Republican donors last night abandoned Donald Trump as he declared his third run for the White House, saying they would back younger rivals instead.

The former president appeared subdued as he gave a long, scripted speech announcing his 2024 candidacy in the ballroom of his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

Soon after, Stephen Schwarzman, chief executive of private equity firm Blackstone, and a former close ally of Mr Trump, said: “America does better when its leaders are rooted in today and tomorrow, not today and yesterday.

“It is time for the Republican party to turn to a new generation of leaders and I intend to support one of them in the presidential primaries.”

The Wall Street billionaire gave $35m to Republican candidates in the US mid-term elections.

Ken Griffin, the billionaire financier who gave $68m to Republicans in the mid-terms, said it was time to “move on” from Mr Trump because he had become a serial loser.

Mr Trump (76) has more than $100m in his Save America political action committee.

However, now that he has officially registered his candidacy with the Federal Election Commission, campaign finance laws will restrict how that money can be used.

Mr Trump intends to run a leaner operation with fewer staff than in 2020, which one adviser called a “$1.4bn boondoggle (wasteful) campaign”.

Instead, he will try to recapture the “underdog” spirit of his maverick 2016 effort, which began with a handful of inexperienced staff.

His daughter Ivanka, who was not at the launch, confirmed she would not join the campaign this time.

In a statement, she said: “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritise my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.”

She added: “While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena.”

No major Republican figures were present for the speech and cable news networks did not give it full, live coverage. Fox News cut away while Mr Trump was speaking.

About the same time, Mr Trump’s chief rival, Ron DeSantis (44), the governor of Florida, received a standing ovation at the Republican Governors Association’s winter meeting in Orlando. His address was delivered behind closed doors.

Asked about the potential civil war in the party, Mr DeSantis said: “People just need to chill out a little bit on some of this stuff.” He stressed that Florida had been a “bright spot” in the mid-terms, and that “we won big” in his state.

At the G20 summit in Bali, President Joe Biden was asked if he had a response to Mr Trump’s announcement. He said “Not really” and shared a smile with Emmanuel Macron, France’s president.

In Washington, Mick Mulvaney, Mr Trump’s former White house chief of staff, said: “I think he’s the

only Republican who could lose (in 2024).”

The logistics of the Republican primary race favour Mr Trump if there is a large field of candidates, as in 2016.

In each state, he only needs to secure the most votes, rather than a majority, and that is easier if the anti-Trump vote is split.

An adviser to Mr Trump said: “It is going to be a long slog. If other people want to run, it’s a free country. Winning the presidency is very hard.”

In his speech, Mr Trump accused Mr Biden of “leading us to the brink of nuclear war” and said the Russian invasion of Ukraine would not have happened if he was president.

He mostly avoided making claims of election fraud, saying his 2024 campaign would be “about issues” and would “unify people”.

