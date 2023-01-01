| 6.7°C Dublin

TikTok banned as GOP turns up heat on Biden

Republicans set their sights on US president’s son

David Millward

Lawmakers in the US have been banned from using video app TikTok on work-issued mobile phones because of spying fears.

The Chinese app is considered ‘high risk’ and representatives and their teams must delete it from any devices they have been provided with through official channels.

