TikTok banned as GOP turns up heat on Biden

Lawmakers in the US have been banned from using video app TikTok on work-issued mobile phones because of spying fears.

The Chinese app is considered ‘high risk’ and representatives and their teams must delete it from any devices they have been provided with through official channels.

House of Representatives official Catherine Szpindor issued the instruction as the 435-member chamber, now controlled by the Republicans, prepares to gather this week.

Szpindor’s memo, according to NBC News, said: “House staff are NOT allowed to download the TikTok app on any House mobile devices.”

Britain’s parliament shut its TikTok account earlier this year, but some MPs have called for a ban on politicians individually using the app.

US president Joe Biden has already banned federal employees from using the app on official phones, as have more than a dozen American states.

While Democrats and Republicans in the US largely agree on the threat posed by Chinese technology, bipartisanship will be rare in the months ahead on Capitol Hill, with the GOP determined to make life as difficult as possible for the president.

Republicans on the right wing of the party, such as Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, had been confident of launching impeachment proceedings against the president.

Such moves now look unlikely after the predicted ‘red wave’ failed to materialise in November’s mid-term elections, with Republicans holding only a nine-seat majority in the chamber.

Christopher Galdieri, professor of politics at Saint Anselm College in New Hampshire told reporters: “Given how narrow the Republican majority is, it is unlikely they do that unless there is a genuine scandal.

"You heard a lot from folks on the far right of the party before the election, when they said they would impeach Biden and anybody else they didn’t like. Now they have members elected in competitive districts in New York and California who are focusing on 2024 and want to stay in Congress.”

They are unlikely to alienate moderate voters by trying to impeach the president. However Hunter Biden, the president’s son, could be a more viable target, given his complicated business dealings and the embarrassing content on his laptop.

Republican James Comer of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, is one of those leading the charge. He said his committee is “going to be all over Hunter Biden”.

“President Biden promised to have the most transparent administration in history,” he said. “But at every turn the Biden White House seeks to hide information from the American people.”