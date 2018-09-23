News North America

Sunday 23 September 2018

Tiger Woods wins Tour Championship, ending five-year drought

Tiger Woods making a par on the 18th green to win the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods making a par on the 18th green to win the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods wins his first title since 2013

Andrew Both

Tiger Woods won his first title since 2013 when he captured the Tour Championship by two strokes in Atlanta on Sunday.

Woods led throughout the final round and finished at 11-under-par 269 at East Lake, where he carded a closing 71 for his 80th PGA Tour victory.

Reuters

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News