-
Tiger Woods wins Tour Championship, ending five-year drought
Independent.ie
Tiger Woods won his first title since 2013 when he captured the Tour Championship by two strokes in Atlanta on Sunday.
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/tiger-woods-wins-tour-championship-ending-fiveyear-drought-37346757.html
https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37346990.ece/6853a/AUTOCROP/h342/GettyImages-1038818646.jpg
- Email
Tiger Woods won his first title since 2013 when he captured the Tour Championship by two strokes in Atlanta on Sunday.
Woods led throughout the final round and finished at 11-under-par 269 at East Lake, where he carded a closing 71 for his 80th PGA Tour victory.
Reuters