Three women arrested after naked rest stop chase

Three women who were applying suntan lotion publicly in the nude at a Florida rest stop have been arrested after leading police on a 21-mile chase before driving a car at one deputy and threatening another with a bat.

Florida Highway Patrol said when a deputy approached the women at a rest stop on the Interstate 75 road in Dade City, they started dressing.

Officers said the women told them they had been staying at a relative's home, but had gone to the rest stop after an altercation and had nowhere else to go.

The Tampa Bay Times reported that the women claimed they were "air drying" after washing up. The women then fled in a car.

Three suspects have been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, fleeing to elude and indecent exposure.

