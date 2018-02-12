Three people killed in Grand Canyon helicopter crash

US media reported Becky Dobson (27), Jason Hill (32) and Stuart Hill (30) died in Saturday afternoon's incident, while three further Britons were taken to hospital.

Ellie Milward (29), Jonathan Udall (32) and Jennifer Barham (42) were airlifted to University Medical Centre in Las Vegas, Nevada, along with pilot Scott Booth (42) according to Arizona Central.

The circumstances surrounding the crash - on the West Rim of the Canyon - are currently unknown.