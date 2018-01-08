Three injured after fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York

Independent.ie

Three people were injured after a fire broke out in Trump Tower's heating and air conditioning system, New York City fire chiefs have said.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/north-america/three-injured-after-fire-breaks-out-at-trump-tower-in-new-york-36468208.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36468207.ece/d5a3c/AUTOCROP/h342/2018-01%203172.jpg