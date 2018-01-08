Three injured after fire breaks out at Trump Tower in New York
Three people were injured after a fire broke out in Trump Tower's heating and air conditioning system, New York City fire chiefs have said.
The blaze started at around 7am (noon GMT), causing smoke to billow from the roof at the Manhattan building which contains President Donald Trump's home and business offices.
Two civilians and a firefighter were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the New York fire department said.
It took about an hour to put out the fire.
The president was at the White House when fire engines clogged the streets around his Fifth Avenue building during the morning rush hour.
Mr Trump's son Eric later wrote on Twitter: "There was a small electrical fire in a cooling tower on the roof of Trump Tower.
"The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job. The men and women of the #FDNY are true heroes and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!"
The Republican president announced his candidacy in 2015 at Trump Tower, his home for more than 30 years.
