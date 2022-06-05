US President Joe Biden pleaded for Congress to act on gun control last Thursday

Three people died and a further 11 were injured in Philadelphia late on Saturday night after gunfire erupted in one of the city’s most popular entertainment districts.

Police officers were patrolling the area on South Street when they heard multiple gunshots and witnessed several suspects firing into a large crowd just before midnight, Police Inspector D. F. Pace said during a news conference.

An officer shot at one of the suspects from about 30ft away but it is unclear if the suspect was hit, Mr Pace said.

"You can imagine there were hundreds of individuals just enjoying South Street, as they do every single weekend, when this shooting broke out,” he said.

The names of the deceased victims have not yet been made public by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the conditions of those who were wounded by gunfire remains unknown.

Two handguns were recovered, including one with an extended magazine, police said. No arrests have been made.

Mr Pace said police were asking business owners to review video from surveillance cameras.

South Street is known for its entertainment venues and night life with multiple bars, restaurants and businesses.

Last Thursday, US President Joe Biden delivered an impassioned plea to Congress to act on gun control.

“Enough, enough,” he said as he addressed the nation and implored politicians to take action against gun violence.