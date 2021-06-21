| 14.9°C Dublin

Thousands left in the dark as severe thunderstorms batter Chicago

Four people rushed to hospital after tornado touched down 

(Stock Photo) Expand

Close

(Stock Photo)

(Stock Photo)

(Stock Photo)

Radhika Anilkumar and Kanishka Singh

Severe thunderstorms tore through the Chicago area last night after the National Weather Service (NWS) said a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" had touched down near a western suburb, causing damage.

Chicago-area utility Commonwealth Edison's (ComEd) website showed more than 26,000 customers were without power as the thunderstorms swept through the region near Lake Michigan, in the north of the US state of Illinois.

The tornado touched down near Woodridge, DuPage County, around 11 pm ET on Sunday. A dozen homes were damaged, and four people were rushed to area hospitals with minor injuries.

A CBS Chicago reporter said six people were injured in total and some residents were evacuated to nearby shelters.

The website of ComEd, showed more than 13,000 customers were without power in DuPage County alone while over 10,000 customers were in the dark in Cook County, which includes Chicago.

"The severe threat has diminished/ended for most of the Chicago metro area. Severe T-storm Watch remains in effect for a bit longer for Will, Kankakee, Ford, Iroquois, and northwest Indiana counties," NWS Chicago said.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy