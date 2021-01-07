This presidency was always going to end in violence

Police try to clear the US Capitol Building with tear gas as Trump supporters advance. Photo: Reuters/Stephanie Keith

In a scene that anyone paying attention for the last few years knew was coming, mobs supporting President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and used violence to subvert the lawful process by which we Americans choose our presidents.

The mobs have succeeded in disrupting the rule of law and the peaceful conclusion of a lawful election. The proceedings at the Capitol – where Congress was debating the counting of electoral college votes, in accordance with the Constitution – have been suspended.

Trump has long talked about “law and order” something that to him has nothing in common with any conception of “rule of law”. He threatened to unleash “law and order” against the protests against police brutality, by which he meant unshackled state and even vigilante violence, which he also encouraged against those protesters.

Now he’s lost the election, what we’re seeing is political violence, a phrase we haven’t had to use much in recent decades but was once a more familiar one in the US.

Incredibly, CNN reported Trump watched it all unfold on TV, resisting demands from staff to put out a stronger statement calling on his supporters to stand down

Even s enormous mobs were breaching the Capitol, Trump blasted Vice-president Mike Pence for doing his constitutional duty and pledging not to unlawfully overturn the election while playing his ceremonial role during the congressional count of electors. That’s an extraordinary act of potential incitement at a moment of untold danger.

Trump finally tweeted out a video calling for “peace”. But incredibly, he used it to continue claiming the election was stolen from him and from “you”, from “all of us” – his supporters, from the mobs occupying the Capitol.

“We have to have law and order,” Trump claimed on the video.

But if he’s also continuing to claim the election was unlawfully stolen from him and his supporters, what will “law and order” really mean to them? It will mean exactly what Trump intends it to mean. A call for a restoration of law and order, coupled with a continuing claim that his loss was illegal and illegitimate, must mean a continued effort to overturn the election.

For Trump, the phrase “law and order” actually means something. As The Atlantic’s Adam Serwer has suggested, “law and order” really means that “he and his ideological allies are above the law”, while others are “merely subject to it”.

When Trump campaigned for reelection on this version of law and order, he was in truth the candidate of arbitrary violence, lawless abuses of power, and mass civil breakdown. He is now adding the incitement of violent insurrection to the mix.

What else can calls for law and order, when accompanied with the refusal to acknowledge the lawful, legitimate outcome of an election he lost, and the continued insistence that his supporters are being illegally cheated of political representation, actually mean?

It was inevitable the Trump presidency would end in civil violence and civil breakdown. And it happened, right in the seat of government, disrupting our lawful transition of power. Just as we always knew would happen.