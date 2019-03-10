Thirty people on board flight to New York injured during severe turbulence

Thirty people on board a flight from Turkey to New York were injured during severe turbulence over the Atlantic Ocean, with one person suffering a broken leg, officials said.

Dozens of ambulances lined up in front of the terminal at New York's John F Kennedy International Airport to quickly treat the injured coming off the flight that left Istanbul for the 10-hour trip.

Spokesman Steve Coleman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said 28 people were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Centre after the plane touched down at 5.35pm local time (10.35pm GMT) on Saturday. Two went to Queens Hospital Medical Centre.

A flight attendant suffered a broken leg, Mr Coleman said.

Others were said to have suffered bumps, bruises and cuts.

Turkish Airlines Flight 1 flew into the turbulence about 45 minutes before landing at JFK, said Mr Coleman.

The crew declared an emergency while the Boeing 777 was still in the air, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The plane was carrying more than 300 passengers and crew members.

Turkish Airlines officials were not immediately available for comment.

The US National Weather Service had issued advisories on Saturday warning pilots of expected turbulence.

